Midsummer Beer Happening: Tickets go on sale from Monday as event gears up for great return

The hugely successful Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is gearing up for a highly-anticipated return this June, with tickets going on sale from Monday.

The three-day celebration of beer, food, music and cycling is taking place from Thursday June 16 to Saturday June 20 as it returns after a two-year absence.

Held in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park, the Happening is a not-for-profit event organised by local beer fans.

Visitors can expect award-winning street food and top musical entertainment, as well as some new festival additions including a tweak in the cycling sportive – an event that attracts riders from across the UK to tackle challenging routes across the Mearns.

The Happening welcomed 6,000 people in 2019 to its 10th anniversary gathering and has raised £170,000 for charity to date.

Bottoms up

Covid meant the festival, one of the most popular in the north-east’s events calendar, was postponed for the past two years.

Robert Lindsay, co-organiser of the festival and the owner of north-east brewing firm six°north, is expecting to see “a clamour for tickets” on Monday.

He added: “People have been telling us how much they have missed the Happening and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Stonehaven.

“Now we are ready and raring to go and make sure we come back with one of the most memorable Happenings we have staged yet.

“We know people enjoy having a good time while doing good and are delighted to be back in the game and supporting local charities again.”

There will be more than 120 beers from the finest brewers across the UK and Europe available to sample, along with delicious street food which can be enjoyed in an al fresco food court.

Back and better than ever

Robert said the imposed two-year gap gave organisers a chance to refine and improve the Happening to make sure everyone has the best time possible.

The 2022 event will be taking advantage of the latest technology to become a digital, cashless event, a trend that has grown across society since the coronavirus outbreak.

Another tweak is in the Happening’s cycling sportive.

Routes range from 55 miles to 100 miles with the fiendishly tough climb of the Cairn O’Mount thrown in, known as the Undo, Redo and Dinaedo.

“From being beeped in with a digital ticket, which then becomes a contactless wallet for buying beer and food, it will be a seamless and easy experience for everyone coming to our purpose-built marquee in Baird Park,” Robert said.

“New for 2022 will be our first gravel route – the Grdo – a tough ride across 40 miles with an ascent of 4,116 ft. Gravel riding is booming and we know riders will want to take on this mostly-off road route before grabbing a well-earned beer or two.”

Despite the enforced absence, Robert and the organisers are confident people will want to flock to the Happening again.

“It’s been a rough two years for everyone and we know we are still living in uncertain times,” Robert added.

“But some things are constant – the need to meet friends, make new ones, have fun, enjoy great music, taste fine food and try some of the best beers in the world.

“The Happening takes pride in an atmosphere that can only be described as a joyous celebration of the things we love and the people we love to share them with. If ever there was a time for the Happening to happen, it is now.

“We can’t wait to see everyone back in the marquee in June, so grab your tickets now and we’ll see you for a beer or two.”

For more information and tickets, go to midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk.

