Survey results: Face coverings in hospitality venues are to remain – how did you take the news?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Courier readers have expressed their opinions on being advised to wear face coverings in hospitality venues, with the majority thinking they are best left at home.

Scotland was all geared up to end its legal requirement to wear face masks from today, which include them being worn in enclosed spaces such as restaurants, bars and cafes.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last Tuesday, March 15, that all Covid legal restrictions are to come to an end today with one exception.

This exception is the requirement to wear face masks for a “further short period” in the spaces listed above.

The news has caused a stir among communities across Tayside and Fife. But what did you think?

Feedback from readers

The food and drink team published a two-question survey on last Monday, March 14, in anticipation that all Covid legal restrictions would be lifted in Scotland from today.

Both questions were focused on the topic of wearing face coverings in hospitality venues, aimed at customers and members of staff.

A total of 444 people participated in the Courier survey, with 53% of you saying you will not wear a face covering in pubs and restaurants when this rule is eventually lifted. 43% said they will.

As for the second question, “do you think hospitality workers should still wear a face mask?”, the race was even tighter with no once again taking the lead at 51%.

‘No’ comes out on top, but only just

A number of people from the area shared their views with us on the matter.

While the survey results were near enough neck and neck, the majority of those who reached out were among the group that think face masks should be a thing of the past.

On respondent, Nora Gilfillan, said: “As months and now years are passing I see no purpose for facemasks. Without one exception, everybody I know who has caught covid this year has worn a mask and is vaxxed as recommended. This is very discouraging.

“The masks become smelly and moist whilst wearing them and I can only assume are actually breeding bacteria. However, the masks are signalling fear and are changing our behaviour towards other humans, making communication more difficult and less spontaneous.

“I am very disappointed at the prolonged use in Scotland without sharing the data of the benefits of wearing masks that I assume they are basing this decision on.”

Colin Kingswood, another respondent, added: “What a disgraceful suggestion that staff should be masked like slaves. Utterly pointless theater. No randomised controlled trial has shown data to prove mask-wearing beneficial.”

When our survey was shared on social media, the majority of those who commented on the post appeared to have mixed views on the matter.

One respondent said: “I’ve stopped wearing masks already. Been in three different shops in 24 hours and no ones said a word.” Another wrote: “Yes I will when in shops etc where it’s busy.”

It is expected that the legal requirement to wear face masks in Scotland will be dropped in early April, before the Easter holidays, according to Ms Sturgeon.

For more from the food and drink team…