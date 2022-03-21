Survey results: Face coverings in hospitality venues are to remain – how did you take the news?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Survey results: Face coverings in hospitality venues are to remain – how did you take the news?

By Mariam Okhai
March 21 2022, 6.00am
Courier readers share their thoughts on face coverings.

Courier readers have expressed their opinions on being advised to wear face coverings in hospitality venues, with the majority thinking they are best left at home.

Scotland was all geared up to end its legal requirement to wear face masks from today, which include them being worn in enclosed spaces such as restaurants, bars and cafes.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last Tuesday, March 15, that all Covid legal restrictions are to come to an end today with one exception.

This exception is the requirement to wear face masks for a “further short period” in the spaces listed above.

The news has caused a stir among communities across Tayside and Fife. But what did you think?

Feedback from readers

The food and drink team published a two-question survey on last Monday, March 14, in anticipation that all Covid legal restrictions would be lifted in Scotland from today.

Both questions were focused on the topic of wearing face coverings in hospitality venues, aimed at customers and members of staff.

A total of 444 people participated in the Courier survey, with 53% of you saying you will not wear a face covering in pubs and restaurants when this rule is eventually lifted. 43% said they will.

As for the second question, “do you think hospitality workers should still wear a face mask?”, the race was even tighter with no once again taking the lead at 51%.

Results from survey.

‘No’ comes out on top, but only just

A number of people from the area shared their views with us on the matter.

While the survey results were near enough neck and neck, the majority of those who reached out were among the group that think face masks should be a thing of the past.

On respondent, Nora Gilfillan, said: “As months and now years are passing I see no purpose for facemasks. Without one exception, everybody I know who has caught covid this year has worn a mask and is vaxxed as recommended. This is very discouraging.

“The masks become smelly and moist whilst wearing them and I can only assume are actually breeding bacteria. However, the masks are signalling fear and are changing our behaviour towards other humans, making communication more difficult and less spontaneous.

“I am very disappointed at the prolonged use in Scotland without sharing the data of the benefits of wearing masks that I assume they are basing this decision on.”

Colin Kingswood, another respondent, added: “What a disgraceful suggestion that staff should be masked like slaves. Utterly pointless theater. No randomised controlled trial has shown data to prove mask-wearing beneficial.”

When our survey was shared on social media, the majority of those who commented on the post appeared to have mixed views on the matter.

One respondent said: “I’ve stopped wearing masks already. Been in three different shops in 24 hours and no ones said a word.” Another wrote: “Yes I will when in shops etc where it’s busy.”

It is expected that the legal requirement to wear face masks in Scotland will be dropped in early April, before the Easter holidays, according to Ms Sturgeon.

For more from the food and drink team…

