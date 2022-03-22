‘Recipes from the jam shack’ – Pittenweem Preserves shares secret techniques in new cookbook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Recipes from the jam shack’ – Pittenweem Preserves shares secret techniques in new cookbook

By Mariam Okhai
March 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 22 2022, 6.13pm
Fiona Audsley
From interior design to homemade jam, after five years Pittenweem Preserves owner Fiona Audsley has decided to share her winning formula recipes in a new cookbook.

Is there a simpler way to make delicious and affordable homemade jam? This is the mission 54-year-old Fiona Audsley, owner and jam maker of the firm set herself when setting up her business.

Since its inception in 2018 as a part-time hobby, Fiona has built up Pittenweem Preserves to now sell to 60 retailers in the Fife area. The business even picked up the best product gold award at the Scottish Speciality Food show in January 2020.

It was in May 2020 when she committed to the business full-time after she and her husband Michal’s interior business, Feather Your Nest, was affected by the pandemic.

Fiona Audsley and husband Michael from Pittenweem Preserves.
Hobby to full-time producing

Speaking to The Courier, Fiona said: “Our interior design business all went to the wall during lockdown because we couldn’t go into people’s houses and building sites closed down.

“Our next thought was ‘what can we do next’, and ‘is it possible to make a living out of something that essentially was a hobby’?

“After 2 years we were professional enough in the sense we had our own labels printed and we were supplying shops but it was that leap to make it full time.

“It was a difficult time to make a living out of an artisan product like this, but we decided to go with it and it proved to be the right move.”

Produce from Pittenweem Preserves.
Produce from Pittenweem Preserves.

With her 100% fruit and sugar method, Fiona traditionally makes the jam using jelly pans in small batches from home.

Customers can taste the difference

She explained: “We use 100% fruit and sugar so even among artisan producers it is a high-quality jam. I put 2 kilos of sugar and 2 kilos of raspberries and that is all that goes in that pan. My customers think they can taste the difference.

“We aren’t making millions but it is a lifestyle business. We are in the centre of Pittenweem in a converted electrician’s workshop in the garden.

“It is a business where we care about the product, we are very environmentally aware, our packaging is all sustainable. It isn’t about making millions, it is about making a good quality product that people like.

Fiona pouring jam in containers to sell.
Fiona pouring jam in containers to sell.

“We are never going to get into a factory setting and change that, as it changes the quality. We want to make a good quality product that people to feed their children with it, and for it to be affordable.”

New cookbook and recipes

Now in her fifth year of jam producing, Fiona has taken the decision to share her techniques, recipes and equipment in a new cookbook due to release on March 25.

The 100 page hardback book will include recipes for her best selling raspberry jam, as well as marmalades, chutneys and jellies.

A section of the book is also dedicated to how to use the preserves in other ways, including a leg of lamb with chutney, and a couple of martini cocktails.

The book will be available to buy online from their website for £12, as well as from some retailers including the Ardross Farm Shop. Currently Fiona is taking pre-orders, and has sold over 60 copies already.

Fiona added: “It’s an all-rounder called ‘Recipes from the jam shack’. I’m really proud of it and it definitely will help people.”

