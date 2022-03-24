Heartbroken Cupar mum rallies local hospitality firms for Fife Cook For Ukraine fundraiser to support families fleeing conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Heartbroken Cupar mum rallies local hospitality firms for Fife Cook For Ukraine fundraiser to support families fleeing conflict

By Mariam Okhai
March 24 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 24 2022, 5.59pm
Fife Cooks for Ukraine
Hamish and Evelyn Morrow.

After seeing the distressing scenes of young families suffering in Ukraine on the news, Evelyn Morrow and her husband Hamish felt they had to do something to help.

The Cupar-born mum of one, wanted to take action in a positive way to help raise funds for those affected by the on-going war and has organised fundraiser Fife Cook for Ukraine.

Evelyn and her husband, both 35, noticed cooking campaigns were being launched up and down the country for UNICEF and decided to arrange one in the Fife area, calling on local business owners and restauranteurs to support the event.

After making their first phone call 20 days ago, the couple have seen tremendous support from venues up and down the region.

Fife Cooks for Ukraine
Hamish and Evelyn Morrow.

Helpless and heartbroken

Evelyn is currently on maternity from her job as chief of staff at a financial technology company in London with her four month old son.

“We’ve just felt very helpless and heartbroken by the news. We have a young family and we feel especially connected to the families fleeing the conflict scenes,” she said.

“My husband and I set up Fife Cook for Ukraine to channel some energy and do something that might make a difference, and help to raise some money for UNICEF.”

What is Fife Cook for Ukraine?

After setting up their Just Giving page, Evelyn has managed to organise more than 20 prizes to be won in an online raffle.

Every £5 donation equates to one entry for the raffle. Prizes include a Michelin star meal and overnight stay at The Peat Inn, a seven-course meal for two at Haar, a five-course meal for two at Craig Miller’s 16 West End, restaurant vouchers and more.

Fife Cooks for Ukraine
Online charity raffle prizes.

Currently the raffle has already raised £7,500 and it will conclude on Sunday April 3. The total amount raised will then be calculated and prizes will be allocated.

Evelyn explained: “We decided to contact local hospitality businesses and it’s been so incredible. I’ve been so amazed and overwhelmed.

“I’ve always been really proud of the food scene in Fife, and this has made me love it, and the people behind it, even more.

“After 48 hours the raffle was seen to collect £5,000 worth of donations.”

Pick up goodies at the bake sale

As well as the raffle, Evelyn and Hamish have also organised a local charity bake sake to take place at the East Sands Beach in St Andrews, using The Cheesy Toast Shack’s hut as the base for the event.

“I think we have the best bakeries around. So, I thought that was where we would start,” explained Evelyn.

With the couple contacting local bakeries and cafes asking for donations 14 businesses have already signed up to take part.

Those attending will be able to purchase Fisher & Donaldson’s famous fudge doughnuts, tray bakes from Kitschnbake, goods from The Newport Bakery, rocky road from Temptation Bakery and scones from Bibi’s Cafe to name a few.

The bake sale is due to take place this Saturday (March 26) from 10am until the products are all sold out. Evelyn and Hamish will be selling the baked goods donated by the various businesses.

For anyone looking to get involved, Evelyn can be contacted by emailing fifecooksforukraine@gmail.com or by messaging her directly on Instagram.

To donate to the Fife Cook For Ukraine visit justgiving.com/fundraising/fife-cookforukraine-raffle.

