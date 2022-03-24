Heartbroken Cupar mum rallies local hospitality firms for Fife Cook For Ukraine fundraiser to support families fleeing conflict

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After seeing the distressing scenes of young families suffering in Ukraine on the news, Evelyn Morrow and her husband Hamish felt they had to do something to help.

The Cupar-born mum of one, wanted to take action in a positive way to help raise funds for those affected by the on-going war and has organised fundraiser Fife Cook for Ukraine.

Evelyn and her husband, both 35, noticed cooking campaigns were being launched up and down the country for UNICEF and decided to arrange one in the Fife area, calling on local business owners and restauranteurs to support the event.

After making their first phone call 20 days ago, the couple have seen tremendous support from venues up and down the region.

Helpless and heartbroken

Evelyn is currently on maternity from her job as chief of staff at a financial technology company in London with her four month old son.

“We’ve just felt very helpless and heartbroken by the news. We have a young family and we feel especially connected to the families fleeing the conflict scenes,” she said.

“My husband and I set up Fife Cook for Ukraine to channel some energy and do something that might make a difference, and help to raise some money for UNICEF.”

What is Fife Cook for Ukraine?

After setting up their Just Giving page, Evelyn has managed to organise more than 20 prizes to be won in an online raffle.

Every £5 donation equates to one entry for the raffle. Prizes include a Michelin star meal and overnight stay at The Peat Inn, a seven-course meal for two at Haar, a five-course meal for two at Craig Miller’s 16 West End, restaurant vouchers and more.

Currently the raffle has already raised £7,500 and it will conclude on Sunday April 3. The total amount raised will then be calculated and prizes will be allocated.

Evelyn explained: “We decided to contact local hospitality businesses and it’s been so incredible. I’ve been so amazed and overwhelmed.

“I’ve always been really proud of the food scene in Fife, and this has made me love it, and the people behind it, even more.

“After 48 hours the raffle was seen to collect £5,000 worth of donations.”

Pick up goodies at the bake sale

As well as the raffle, Evelyn and Hamish have also organised a local charity bake sake to take place at the East Sands Beach in St Andrews, using The Cheesy Toast Shack’s hut as the base for the event.

“I think we have the best bakeries around. So, I thought that was where we would start,” explained Evelyn.

With the couple contacting local bakeries and cafes asking for donations 14 businesses have already signed up to take part.

Those attending will be able to purchase Fisher & Donaldson’s famous fudge doughnuts, tray bakes from Kitschnbake, goods from The Newport Bakery, rocky road from Temptation Bakery and scones from Bibi’s Cafe to name a few.

The bake sale is due to take place this Saturday (March 26) from 10am until the products are all sold out. Evelyn and Hamish will be selling the baked goods donated by the various businesses.

For anyone looking to get involved, Evelyn can be contacted by emailing fifecooksforukraine@gmail.com or by messaging her directly on Instagram.

To donate to the Fife Cook For Ukraine visit justgiving.com/fundraising/fife-cookforukraine-raffle.

