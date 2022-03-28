Dundee’s Adam Handling makes faltering start to Great British Menu final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee’s Adam Handling makes faltering start to Great British Menu final

By Andy Morton
March 28 2022, 10.38pm Updated: March 29 2022, 10.24am
Adam plates up his starter on the Great British Menu.
Adam plates up his starter on the Great British Menu.

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling slipped up in the opening round of Monday night’s Great British Menu after a disappointing starter course.

The Scot, who is representing his country in the BBC2 show after winning the regional heat earlier this month, came sixth out of the eight chefs battling to serve the opening course in the GBM dinner.

His potato dish, a tribute to much-loved BBC Scotland show The Beechgrove Garden, lost points for using too much caviar.

Handling Great British Menu
Chef Adam was downgraded for using too much caviar.

The judges including chefs Tom Kerridge and Nisha Katona criticised the dish for not tasting enough like potatoes.

Nisha said the dish “could almost be a fish course by itself” because of the “abundance” of caviar.

Second time around for Adam

Adam was cooking the dish, called Tattie Planting Time, for the second time after making it in the heats.

Tom Kerridge said he preferred Adam’s first effort because it was less complicated.

“It lost the simplicity of the simple potato ingredient,” Tom explained.

In response, Adam conceded that a little bit less caviar “would have refined it a bit more”.

A win for Wales

Welshman Nathan Davies, who is the co-owner of Aberystwyth’s Michelen-starred SY23, took first place after scoring perfect tens from all four judges for his barbecued and slow-cooked lamb neck.

He will cook the starter course in this year’s Great British Menu dinner, which is themed around 100 years of British broadcasting.

Davies’ starter took inspiration from BBC show Merlin, which was filmed and set in Wales.

Handling Great British Menu
The Great British Menu judges are, from left to right, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge.

Three more courses are to be decided this week, with tomorrow’s programme focusing on the fish dish.

Alexandria Palace, where the BBC’s first regular broadcasts were made from, will host the final dinner.

Each Great British Menu contestant is a professional chef trying to impress the judges, which along with Tom and Nisha include comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble.

Steve Pemberton, one of the stars of League of Gentlemen, was Monday night’s guest judge.

A long journey for Adam Handling

It has been an arduous road to the finals for Adam, who took the Scottish regional crown after knocking out compatriots Calum Montgomery, Stuart Ralston and Fraser Smith.

The Dundonian, who is already on a high this year after gaining his first Michelin star, navigated some tricky moments including a canape that one judge described as “easily forgotten”.

The guest judge for the latest episode was comedy writer and actor Steve Pemberton.

But he also scored a perfect 10 from the same judge for his lobster dish. Lobster is a signature dish at Adam’s three UK restaurants.

Adam will be hoping his luck returns and that he will not miss out on cooking at the final dinner.

More about Adam Handling…

