Great British Menu: One more chance for Dundee’s Adam Handling after judge ‘wanted to escape’ his main course

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling missed the mark on Wednesday night’s Great British Menu, coming fourth in the competition.

It has been an arduous road to the finals for Adam, who took the Scottish regional crown after knocking out compatriots Calum Montgomery, Stuart Ralston and Fraser Smith.

The Scot, who is representing his country in the BBC2 show after winning the regional heat earlier this month, came fourth out of the eight chefs battling for the right to serve a main course for the GBM banquet later this year.

Each Great British Menu contestant is a professional chef trying to impress the judges — chef Tom Kerridge, comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble, restaurateur Nisha Katona and special guest Alison Steadman.

Adam scored a low 34 points for his mustard and charcoal covered beef fillet after contestants were asked to create a dish inspired by 100 years of broadcasting.

Adam, who lost out on Monday night to serve the starter course, and came second with 38 points with his lobster fish dish on Tuesday, remarked that he was ‘hungry’ for success this time.

Deep and rich flavoured beef main

Inspired by early experiments in radio in Lanarkshire coal mines in 1923, Adam opted for a dark-themed dish including three different types of bone marrow.

He made some changes to his previous version by removing the cauliflower and steaming maitake mushrooms on the barbecue and then soaking them in roasted bone marrow.

The final dish included mustard and charcoal covered beef fillet, to go with bone marrow, leek and garlic puree and truffle bread for his main course.

Comments from the judges included “rich”, “deep” and “dark”, and that there was indeed the sense of a coal mine. Sadly, Tom felt he “wanted to escape it”.

Tom continued: “It needed something to lighten it and give it that energy.”

Despite his great effort, Adam missed out yet again to serve his food at the banquet despite being extremely happy with what he served.

“I’m super proud of what I put up today” said Adam, 33, who joined the other chefs in congratulating Spencer on winning his second dish for the banquet.

One more chance

Adam will have one more chance to wow the judges in Thursday night’s dessert contest and win his position in this year’s selection.

The menu this year celebrates 100 years of British broadcasting. Alexandria Palace, the location of the BBC’s first regular broadcasts, will host the final dinner.

