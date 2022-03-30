Great British Menu: One more chance for Dundee’s Adam Handling after judge ‘wanted to escape’ his main course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Great British Menu: One more chance for Dundee’s Adam Handling after judge ‘wanted to escape’ his main course

By Mariam Okhai
March 30 2022, 11.05pm Updated: March 31 2022, 7.03am
Adam Handling, left, came fourth on Great British Menu.
Adam Handling, left, battles it out with Spencer, right, on Great British Menu.

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling missed the mark on Wednesday night’s Great British Menu, coming fourth in the competition.

It has been an arduous road to the finals for Adam, who took the Scottish regional crown after knocking out compatriots Calum Montgomery, Stuart Ralston and Fraser Smith.

The Scot, who is representing his country in the BBC2 show after winning the regional heat earlier this month, came fourth out of the eight chefs battling for the right to serve a main course for the GBM banquet later this year.

Each Great British Menu contestant is a professional chef trying to impress the judges — chef Tom Kerridge, comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble, restaurateur Nisha Katona and special guest Alison Steadman.

Alison Steadman on Great British Menu.
Alison Steadman on the Great British Menu.

Adam scored a low 34 points for his mustard and charcoal covered beef fillet after contestants were asked to create a dish inspired by 100 years of broadcasting.

Adam, who lost out on Monday night to serve the starter course, and came second with 38 points with his lobster fish dish on Tuesday, remarked that he was ‘hungry’ for success this time.

Deep and rich flavoured beef main

Inspired by early experiments in radio in Lanarkshire coal mines in 1923, Adam opted for a dark-themed dish including three different types of bone marrow.

He made some changes to his previous version by removing the cauliflower and steaming maitake mushrooms on the barbecue and then soaking them in roasted bone marrow.

The final dish included mustard and charcoal covered beef fillet, to go with bone marrow, leek and garlic puree and truffle bread for his main course.

Comments from the judges included “rich”, “deep” and “dark”, and that there was indeed the sense of a coal mine. Sadly, Tom felt he “wanted to escape it”.

Adam Handling plating up his main course.
Adam Handling plating up his main course.

Tom continued: “It needed something to lighten it and give it that energy.”

Despite his great effort, Adam missed out yet again to serve his food at the banquet despite being extremely happy with what he served.

“I’m super proud of what I put up today” said Adam, 33, who joined the other chefs in congratulating Spencer on winning his second dish for the banquet.

One more chance

Adam will have one more chance to wow the judges in Thursday night’s dessert contest and win his position in this year’s selection.

The menu this year celebrates 100 years of British broadcasting. Alexandria Palace, the location of the BBC’s first regular broadcasts, will host the final dinner.

For more on Adam Handling…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier