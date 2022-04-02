6 chocolate makers to get the best treats from in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chocolate has a special place in everyone’s heart, and here at the food and drink team we believe we have some of the best chocolate makers in Tayside and Fife.

Whether you have a massive sweet tooth, or enjoy a small but delicious amount of chocolate, the Tayside and Fife area has a range of options to choose from.

From Gleneagles chefs to local start up businesses, the award-winning chocolates can be sampled in the cafes and stores, or ordered online and enjoyed at home.

If there is one thing that can brighten the mood of any day, in my opinion, it is beautifully decorated and handcrafted chocolate.

Below I have listed the food and drink team’s recommendations for chocolate makers to try for a sweet treat this weekend.

Charlotte Flower Chocolates – Aberfeldy

Based in the village of Acharn, on the banks of Loch Tay, Charlotte Flower is using the natural produce of Perthshire to create delicious artisan chocolates.

Having grown up foraging, using natural and local ingredients became second nature to Charlotte when she decided to open up her own chocolate-making business in 2007, after being inspired by some “extraordinary chocolates” from Belgium.

“I don’t have machines to do these things for me and everything we do is done by hand,” says Charlotte.

Address: The Old Schoolhouse, Acharn, North Aberfeldy, PH15 2HS

Do you celebrate Robert Burns on the 25th January? Whether you are a veteran reciter of Tam O'Shanter or new to the… Posted by Charlotte Flower Chocolates on Thursday, 13 January 2022

Mary’s Kitchen & Tearoom – Dundee

Located on the Perth Road in Dundee, Mary’s Kitchen and Tearoom is a hidden gem in Dundee where owner William Wallace and his nephew make their own chocolates to sell.

The quaint tea room has a range of flavours that change daily and attracts customers from all over Dundee and surrounding areas to sample the luxury goods.

If you are in the area and passing by, I would definitely drop in to buy a few chocolates or even enjoy some of the other desserts they offer in the café.

Address: 242 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LL

Chocolatia – Perth

Turning her love of creating chocolates into a business made sense to Chloe Oswald, who set up Chocolatia during lockdown.

Working as a pastry chef and chocolatier at Gleneagles Hotel, Chloe decided to take matters into her own hands and started up her own chocolate business, Chocolatia, in her flat in Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.

The name for Chocolatia is a nod to Chloe’s Danish heritage, and the 25-year-old collaborates with companies including the Scottish Bee Company for her chocolate-covered honeycomb collection.

Address: 17-19 Feus Road, Perth, PH12AS

Pittenweem Chocolate Company – Anstruther

Pittenweem Chocolate Company in Anstruther is an all-year-round artisan chocolatery and café.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday, the venue incorporates its chocolates into a range of drinks and foods for its customers to try.

This includes their luxurious hot chocolate drinks, decadent mochachinos, and for those who want something savoury, a thick mixed bean stew made with cocoa.

Address: 9 High Street, Pittenweem, Anstruther, KY10 2LA

The Highland Chocolatier – Pitlochry

Iain Burnett, also known as The Highland Chocolatier, is a world-class chocolate artisan who makes a wide range of dipped fruits, spiced pralines and velvet truffles.

The latter has brought him worldwide recognition as a master chocolatier and truffle specialist, with his velvet truffles winning over 40 prestigious awards.

Whether you happen to be passing the area or are looking to experience something a little different with your partner, friends or family, then I assure you no one will be disappointed – especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Address: Grandtully, Pitlochry, PH9 0PL

The Mother's Day Selection. A colourful mix of fruit and flower flavours- perfect for springtime and the mother you love!https://www.highlandchocolatier.com/mother-s-day-c-153 Posted by Iain Burnett The Highland Chocolatier on Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Cegin Rachel – St Andrews

Rachel Lewis, 28, took up chocolate making in 2020 and has been making thousands of treats from her flat kitchen every week since.

Put on furlough during lockdown, she launched Cegin (pronounced keg-in) Rachel, which means “Rachel’s Kitchen” in Welsh.

She sold her first boxes out on July 1, 2020 and has sent thousands of chocolates across the country as a result.

Address: Cupar Road, Guardbridge, St Andrews, KY16 0UA

My time as Cupid 💘 has come to an end and valentine treats have been delivered ready for tomorrow!Millionaire… Posted by Cegin Rachel on Sunday, 13 February 2022

