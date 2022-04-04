15 of the best pictures from the first East Neuk Market at Dalgety Bay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After much anticipation the organisers behind the East Neuk Market hosted their first event at That Place in the Bay community centre yesterday.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm, the event welcomed around 30 vendors including street food, food and drink producers, artists, crafters, and artisan stalls from across Fife and the rest of Scotland to the inaugural event.

Dishes served up at the market included loaded hot dogs, smash burgers, nachos, Punjabi vegan and vegetarian street food and wild Scottish venison and small game.

IT’S MARKET DAY.We’re open, the sun is shining and the stalls are busy.Great atmosphere, fantastic local support.It’s the place to be in Dalgety Bay today, so why not come along, have a browse, do some shopping, have a coffee and a bite to eat 👍That Place in the Bay Posted by East Neuk Market on Sunday, 3 April 2022

There was also freshly baked breads and cakes, homemade jams and chutneys, award-winning steak pies, hand tempered Belgian chocolates and freshly roasted organic coffee for customers to pick up while there.

The event saw hundreds of people turn out in support of the local event which showcased numerous local businesses.

Organiser Judith Gray (62) said: “It was the best start we could have possible hoped for.

“The sun shone, the stalls were very busy, there was a great atmosphere and we had fantastic local support.”

The aim of the market is to develop an inclusive and welcoming marketplace that encourages small local firs to trade with them and gain experience, and give local charities a place to fundraise.

The market was situated in the sheltered, outdoor site at That Place in the Bay, with parking, a café and toilet facilities available.

While it was free for the public to attend, organisers ensured it was wheelchair, pushchair, pram, bike, child and dog-friendly so that everyone could attend.

Though this is the first event, the market will now run on a monthly basis on the first Sunday of each month, with the next one taking place on May 8 from 10am.

