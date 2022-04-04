15 of the best pictures from the first East Neuk Market at Dalgety Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
15 of the best pictures from the first East Neuk Market at Dalgety Bay

By Mariam Okhai
April 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 4 2022, 5.16pm
Tony and Priya Singh, owners of the Tiffin Indian street food. East Neuk Market
Tony and Priya Singh, owners of the Tiffin Indian street food.

After much anticipation the organisers behind the East Neuk Market hosted their first event at That Place in the Bay community centre yesterday.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm, the event welcomed around 30 vendors including street food, food and drink producers, artists, crafters, and artisan stalls from across Fife and the rest of Scotland to the inaugural event.

Dishes served up at the market included loaded hot dogs, smash burgers, nachos, Punjabi vegan and vegetarian street food and wild Scottish venison and small game.

IT’S MARKET DAY.We’re open, the sun is shining and the stalls are busy.Great atmosphere, fantastic local support.It’s the place to be in Dalgety Bay today, so why not come along, have a browse, do some shopping, have a coffee and a bite to eat 👍That Place in the Bay

Posted by East Neuk Market on Sunday, 3 April 2022

There was also freshly baked breads and cakes, homemade jams and chutneys, award-winning steak pies, hand tempered Belgian chocolates and freshly roasted organic coffee for customers to pick up while there.

Fantastic local support

The event saw hundreds of people turn out in support of the local event which showcased numerous local businesses.

Organiser Judith Gray (62) said: “It was the best start we could have possible hoped for.

“The sun shone, the stalls were very busy, there was a great atmosphere and we had fantastic local support.”

The aim of the market is to develop an inclusive and welcoming marketplace that encourages small local firs to trade with them and gain experience, and give local charities a place to fundraise.

Entire East Neuk Market near Dalgety Bay.
East Neuk Market near Dalgety Bay.

The market was situated in the sheltered, outdoor site at That Place in the Bay, with parking, a café and toilet facilities available.

While it was free for the public to attend, organisers ensured it was wheelchair, pushchair, pram, bike, child and dog-friendly so that everyone could attend.

Though this is the first event, the market will now run on a monthly basis on the first Sunday of each month, with the next one taking place on May 8 from 10am.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event:

The stallholders

Tony and Priya Singh owners of the Tiffin Indian street food East Neuk Market
Tony and Priya Singh, owners of the Tiffin Indian street food.
Karen MacDonald of Alba Seafood Oban.
Karen MacDonald of Alba Seafood Oban.
Cloe Anderson of the Chocolate Lab. East Neuk Market
Cloe Anderson of the Chocolate Lab.
East Neuk Market
Brian Peden of the Erencroft Bakery Brig of Turk serves fresh bread and cakes to customers.
East Neuk Market
The Muffin Man Darren Somerville, almost sold out before noon.

The food

Belgium chocolates from The Chocolate Lab.
Belgium chocolates from The Chocolate Lab.
Freshly baked breads to buy.
Freshly baked breads to buy.
Muffins from The Muffin Man stall.
Muffins from The Muffin Man stall.
Indian street food from Tiffin.
Indian street food from Tiffin.

Locals enjoying the new event

East Neuk Market
Brian Peden of the Erencroft Bakery Brig of Turk serves fresh bread and cakes to customers.
Customers at Alba Seafood Oban.
East Neuk Market
Customers buying some bread and bakes.
East Neuk Markets
Food and drink stall holders.
Customers were keen to try the Tiffin Indian street food.
Customers were keen to try the Tiffin Indian street food.

