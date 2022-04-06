MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott adds third bakery to his portfolio with new St Andrews location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott adds third bakery to his portfolio with new St Andrews location

By Paige Robinson
April 6 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 6 2022, 3.37pm
Jamie Scott.
After its pop-up shop’s success at St Andrews beach, the team behind The Newport Bakery will open its third premises after securing a permanent location in the town.

MasterChef 2014 winner Jamie Scott, who owns The Newport Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay and Hard Grind Coffee in Arbroath and Dundee, plus Wrecking Ball Doughnuts, will open the new bakery in May at 206 South Street, St Andrews.

The venture comes as a result of their successful collaboration with The Cheesy Toast Shack at the East Sands Beach where they have been serving freshly baked goods for the past few weeks.

Freshly baked goods are on the menu.

Jamie said: “We’ve looked at St Andrews for the last couple of years but decided to look somewhere else that better suited our needs at the time.

“I’ve been in contact with Sam, who owns The Cheesy Toast Shack, about working together and he offered me space to do something. That’s how we started the pop-up.”

Pop-up shop success

The Newport Bakery has a large customer base from St Andrews, so it felt right to find a permanent home in the town centre.

This will allow those in the area to purchase the firm’s popular bakes throughout the week, as well as during the weekend.

Jamie said: “Our new location will allow customers from across Fife to easily access their pastries.

“We didn’t think the pop-up would be this successful, I think we’ve sold out every day it’s been there.”

Jamie Scott winner of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2014 opened The Newport Bakery brand in Dundee last year.

Familiar favourites

Jamie wants to bring a familiar feel to the new location but also adapt to the lifestyle of the busy student and tourist town.

At the other bakeries in both Dundee and Newport-on-Tay, customers can expect a ‘low and slow’ atmosphere for those who want to take their time to enjoy freshly baked goods and coffee.

Meanwhile, at the new venue customers can anticipate more of a café atmosphere, but still with some old favourites.

Jamie said: “The menu will be similar and have the same base content including our pastries, bread and sourdoughs.

“We want to adapt to the different clientele in St Andrews and to bring more of a lunch feel to the new bakery.

“We plan to introduce more lunch bites to the menu such as salads and sandwiches, whilst still incorporating our coffees from Daily Grind.”

Expanding the bakery

The Newport bakery is looking to grow its team and is currently looking for bakers and confectioners to join them in its new venture.

Above all for Jamie, it is essential to show progression within the core team by moving them onto a new project.

“We are continually expanding with the team, therefore we tend not to hire senior positions. We always like to promote within the team first,” he said.

some of the baked goods.

“It’s the same for the restaurant, the bakery and Daily Grind. We make sure that we take on people who are doing well in other aspects of the team.”

Refurbishments on the new The Newport Bakery are already underway and in a matter of weeks, locals will be able to enjoy a wide range of fresh goods in the heart of the town centre.

Until then, the pop-up shop is still running for the next couple of weeks.

