New takeaway hut and night markets calendar revealed at Balgove Larder in Fife

The newest food offering at Fife’s Balgove Larder has launched offering up a range of menu items that will satisfy those who enjoy eating out for breakfast and lunch.

Serving up everything from fresh homemade baked goods, to brioche sandwiches, sweet treats, salads plus a range of specialty drinks, the farm shop, deli and butchery’s Balgrove Eat Out hut near Strathtyrum, St Andrews is now open.

Breakfast will be available from 9am to 11am and customers can expect to tuck into items including freshly baked croissants, pain au chocolate, cinnamon swirl Danishes, sausage rolls, Portuguese custard tarts and granola and yoghurt pots.

For those visiting for lunch, which is served between 11am to 4.30pm, you’ll find filled ciabatta rolls, brioche sandwiches, filled salad boxes, homemade soups and a daily special pie of the day such as chicken, leek and bacon or a butcher’s scotch pie.

A barista operated coffee machine will serve tea, coffee and hot chocolates as well as a selection of chilled juices and water.

The Balgove Eat Out hut will be operational from 9am to 4.30pm daily and outside seating and takeaway options will also be available.

Balgove Larder night markets return

As an added bonus, the venue has also re-launched its 2022 Night Market dates which will run from May until September in their Steak Barn.

These events are free to attend and will include a roster of live music, street food and produce direct from the makers. Visitors will be able to meet with local food and drink makers from Fide and beyond and browse a selection of artisanal preserves, craft spirits and beers, baked treats and a carefully curated range of craft makers.

Visitors will be able to order from the barn menu, as well as enjoying street food from a vising guest vendor as well as the Balgove Eat Out and Pizza Box stands.

Balgove’s farm shop, deli and butchery will remain open for shopping during the night markets, with butchery and cookery demonstrations showcasing the range of products available instore.

They will take place the first Tuesday of every month from 5-9pm on May 3, June 7, July 5, August 2 and September 6.

Will Docker, founder of Balgove Larder said, “I’m delighted that we are able to relaunch our Night Markets here at Balgove Larder as they are such a highlight for the team and our customers.

“We made the difficult decision not to run the Night Markets for the past two years and so this return to normality is a heartening chance for locals and visitors to come together to eat, drink and enjoy live music.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone along to meet with makers of some of their favourite food and drink!”

Balgove Larder is open daily 9am to 5pm. The Steak Barn is open seasonally and does not take bookings.

