New takeaway hut and night markets calendar revealed at Balgove Larder in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

New takeaway hut and night markets calendar revealed at Balgove Larder in Fife

The newest food offering at Fife's Balgove Larder has launched offering up a range of menu items that will satisfy those who enjoy eating out for breakfast and lunch.
By Julia Bryce
April 7 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 7 2022, 3.37pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Balgove Larder's Night Markets return this summer.
Balgove Larder's Night Markets return this summer.

The newest food offering at Fife’s Balgove Larder has launched offering up a range of menu items that will satisfy those who enjoy eating out for breakfast and lunch.

Serving up everything from fresh homemade baked goods, to brioche sandwiches, sweet treats, salads plus a range of specialty drinks, the farm shop, deli and butchery’s Balgrove Eat Out hut near Strathtyrum, St Andrews is now open.

Breakfast will be available from 9am to 11am and customers can expect to tuck into items including freshly baked croissants, pain au chocolate, cinnamon swirl Danishes, sausage rolls, Portuguese custard tarts and granola and yoghurt pots.

Balgove Larder in the summer months.

For those visiting for lunch, which is served between 11am to 4.30pm, you’ll find filled ciabatta rolls, brioche sandwiches, filled salad boxes, homemade soups and a daily special pie of the day such as chicken, leek and bacon or a butcher’s scotch pie.

A barista operated coffee machine will serve tea, coffee and hot chocolates as well as a selection of chilled juices and water.

The Balgove Eat Out hut will be operational from 9am to 4.30pm daily and outside seating and takeaway options will also be available.

Inside the Steak Barn.

Balgove Larder night markets return

As an added bonus, the venue has also re-launched its 2022 Night Market dates which will run from May until September in their Steak Barn.

These events are free to attend and will include a roster of live music, street food and produce direct from the makers. Visitors will be able to meet with local food and drink makers from Fide and beyond and browse a selection of artisanal preserves, craft spirits and beers, baked treats and a carefully curated range of craft makers.

The pizza at the Pizza Box.

Visitors will be able to order from the barn menu, as well as enjoying street food from a vising guest vendor as well as the Balgove Eat Out and Pizza Box stands.

Balgove’s farm shop, deli and butchery will remain open for shopping during the night markets, with butchery and cookery demonstrations showcasing the range of products available instore.

They will take place the first Tuesday of every month from 5-9pm on May 3, June 7, July 5, August 2 and September 6.

Will Docker, founder of Balgove Larder said, “I’m delighted that we are able to relaunch our Night Markets here at Balgove Larder as they are such a highlight for the team and our customers.

Steak is on the menu at the Steak Barn.

“We made the difficult decision not to run the Night Markets for the past two years and so this return to normality is a heartening chance for locals and visitors to come together to eat, drink and enjoy live music.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone along to meet with makers of some of their favourite food and drink!”

Balgove Larder is open daily 9am to 5pm. The Steak Barn is open seasonally and does not take bookings.

For more local news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier