How Muslims in Tayside and Fife restaurants work throughout Ramadan while fasting

It is more common than not for hospitality staff to have to work through various seasons and testing times throughout their careers.

From busy periods around the school holidays, not to mention occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas which sees hundreds of diners book up tables months in advance, it can be mentally and physically challenging for teams to provide the very best service.

During Ramadan, Muslim hospitality staff and chefs continue to serve food to customers despite not eating or drinking themselves while they fast until sunset.

Serving and preparing food throughout the day and into the evening despite fasting is a process that happens year-on-year for Muslims when the holy month comes around.

This year, Ramadan began on the evening of Saturday, April 2 and will end on either Sunday, May 1 or Monday, May 2 – depending on when the next crescent moon is sighted.

And while the month of Ramadan boasts a variety of reflective and personal exercises to it, local restaurateurs say it is a case of teamwork making the dream work that keeps their venues operating throughout the month.

Not only do Muslims have to fast, which means they do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset, but they also have to juggle serving customers, breaking for fast and praying while working lunch and dinner service.

State of mind

Feroz Mohammad (30), co-owner of Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant in St Andrews says that it is getting into the right state of mind which helps him and his team stay focused throughout the month.

“The more you think about it the more you will be hungry, but as its busy there’s no time to think about food,” said Feroz.

“Obviously there are days when some do feel it because of the heat in the kitchen and with it being hot outside.”

For the family-run business, Ramadan is an opportunity to connect with the local Muslim community.

They provide free food for the Islamic Society in St Andrews and are open for them to break their fast twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday. The society also takes food back to their place of worship and for them to open their fast then.

Busy weekend challenges

Similar feelings are expressed by Yesmin Eva (42), manager at Dil’Se in Dundee.

She says that while the smells from the kitchen can sometimes remind her of food and feeling hungry, it has never tempted her or resulted in her breaking her fast.

However, while she is able to break her fast easier at home or during quieter weekdays, sometimes during busy spells at the restaurant at weekends it is much more challenging to do so at the right time.

She said: “The chefs prepare our iftar when it is time to break fast.

“This is fine during the week, but it is difficult on weekends because these are the busiest days.

“I don’t feel bad at all while running the restaurant during Ramadan. I am never really hungry and I am pleased to serve others.”

Requires teamwork

For Charlie Khans owner Ali Khan (31), working in the Dundee takeaway during Ramadan is something he has grown up doing.

It is part of his routine and he says it is easier to build his time to break fast into working at the takeaway than others may imagine.

Hey folks we have been so busy meeting all your culinary needs hence the reason for being so quiet on here 😁. Just a… Posted by Charlie Khans on Sunday, 8 April 2018

But what is challenging at times for Ali, is not being able to have a drink throughout the day.

He said: “Running the takeaway during Ramadan is fine really because it’s something we have done from a young age and it becomes routine.

“People think because you are around food all day that it must make it harder.

“Funnily enough it’s more the not having a drink which you could find harder than not eating.”

For Ali, it is important that his Muslim staff are not overwhelmed during the process of fasting and getting caught up serving food.

“If we do notice any of our staff members struggling to cope that particular day or in general, we would allow them time and space to recuperate once they have opened their fast.

“Its a very good balance that requires teamwork and everybody working for each other.”

Strong faith

When fast breaks, it is Dundee dessert parlour owner Sohail Khan’s busiest time for customers.

The 27-year-old says the trick to ensuring that they can keep motivated and working is by snacking on small amounts little and often until it gets quiet enough to step away to eat.

He said: “In between work while we are in and out of the kitchen, we nibble on small amounts until it quietens down and we can eat.”

And while Sohail says that it can be hard at times, it is part of his religion and fasting for Ramadan is only temporary.

“It is hard when there is so much food around you but you have to be strong for your faith.

“As long as we know we are going to get food afterwards, it makes it easier. Some people don’t get food, at least we know we are going to get fed.”

