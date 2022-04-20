How Muslims in Tayside and Fife restaurants work throughout Ramadan while fasting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How Muslims in Tayside and Fife restaurants work throughout Ramadan while fasting

By Mariam Okhai
April 20 2022, 6.00pm Updated: April 20 2022, 6.36pm
It is more common than not for hospitality staff to have to work through various seasons and testing times throughout their careers.

From busy periods around the school holidays, not to mention occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas which sees hundreds of diners book up tables months in advance, it can be mentally and physically challenging for teams to provide the very best service.

During Ramadan, Muslim hospitality staff and chefs continue to serve food to customers despite not eating or drinking themselves while they fast until sunset.

Serving and preparing food throughout the day and into the evening despite fasting is a process that happens year-on-year for Muslims when the holy month comes around.

Muslims come together to pray and break fast.
This year, Ramadan began on the evening of Saturday, April 2 and will end on either Sunday, May 1 or Monday, May 2 – depending on when the next crescent moon is sighted.

And while the month of Ramadan boasts a variety of reflective and personal exercises to it, local restaurateurs say it is a case of teamwork making the dream work that keeps their venues operating throughout the month.

Not only do Muslims have to fast, which means they do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset, but they also have to juggle serving customers, breaking for fast and praying while working lunch and dinner service.

State of mind

Feroz Mohammad (30), co-owner of Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant in St Andrews says that it is getting into the right state of mind which helps him and his team stay focused throughout the month.

“The more you think about it the more you will be hungry, but as its busy there’s no time to think about food,” said Feroz.

“Obviously there are days when some do feel it because of the heat in the kitchen and with it being hot outside.”

For the family-run business, Ramadan is an opportunity to connect with the local Muslim community.

They provide free food for the Islamic Society in St Andrews and are open for them to break their fast twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday. The society also takes food back to their place of worship and for them to open their fast then.

Busy weekend challenges

Similar feelings are expressed by Yesmin Eva (42), manager at Dil’Se in Dundee.

She says that while the smells from the kitchen can sometimes remind her of food and feeling hungry, it has never tempted her or resulted in her breaking her fast.

However, while she is able to break her fast easier at home or during quieter weekdays, sometimes during busy spells at the restaurant at weekends it is much more challenging to do so at the right time.

Dil'Se Restaurant
She said: “The chefs prepare our iftar when it is time to break fast.

“This is fine during the week, but it is difficult on weekends because these are the busiest days.

“I don’t feel bad at all while running the restaurant during Ramadan. I am never really hungry and I am pleased to serve others.”

Requires teamwork

For Charlie Khans owner Ali Khan (31), working in the Dundee takeaway during Ramadan is something he has grown up doing.

It is part of his routine and he says it is easier to build his time to break fast into working at the takeaway than others may imagine.

But what is challenging at times for Ali, is not being able to have a drink throughout the day.

He said: “Running the takeaway during Ramadan is fine really because it’s something we have done from a young age and it becomes routine.

“People think because you are around food all day that it must make it harder.

“Funnily enough it’s more the not having a drink which you could find harder than not eating.”

Staff working during their fast at Charlie Khan's.
For Ali, it is important that his Muslim staff are not overwhelmed during the process of fasting and getting caught up serving food.

“If we do notice any of our staff members struggling to cope that particular day or in general, we would allow them time and space to recuperate once they have opened their fast.

“Its a very good balance that requires teamwork and everybody working for each other.”

Strong faith

When fast breaks, it is Dundee dessert parlour owner Sohail Khan’s busiest time for customers.

Outside the Khandy Shop.
The 27-year-old says the trick to ensuring that they can keep motivated and working is by snacking on small amounts little and often until it gets quiet enough to step away to eat.

He said: “In between work while we are in and out of the kitchen, we nibble on small amounts until it quietens down and we can eat.”

And while Sohail says that it can be hard at times, it is part of his religion and fasting for Ramadan is only temporary.

Staff at Khandy Shop working before fast breaking time.
“It is hard when there is so much food around you but you have to be strong for your faith.

“As long as we know we are going to get food afterwards, it makes it easier. Some people don’t get food, at least we know we are going to get fed.”

