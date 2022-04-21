7 places to get your hands on the best bagels in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether you enjoy them sweet or savoury, the bagel is Dundee’s current doughy obsession.

Said to originate from the Jewish community in Poland, bagels are traditionally made by forming yeasted wheat dough into the shape of a ring by hand, and then boiling that ring in water for a bit and then baking it.

They have grown in popularity in the city over the years with a multitude of businesses now specialising them or offering them on menus.

There is something quite unique about bagel, and with such a wide selection to choose from in Dundee we are spoiled for choice.

Below are a few of my favourite places to grab a bagel alongside a freshly brewed cup of coffee or a light lunch salad.

EH9 Espresso

One of Dundee’s coolest coffee shops, EH9 Espresso offer a limited but tasty selection of bagels on a daily basis.

With both a meat and vegan option available, the café uses products from Bross Bagels in Edinburgh to create their lovely lunch creations for customers to enjoy.

Collaborating regularly with local coffee roasters and bakers, you can sit back and tuck into your bagel with a fresh cup of coffee in hand. Don’t forget to grab a gooey chocolate brownie for dessert.

Address: 248 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LL

The Flame Tree Cafe

Located in the heart of the city, The Flame Tree Café serves up the most colourful bagels in Dundee.

With their signature rainbow design, these bagels have taken social media by storm and can be topped with anything from tuna mayo to a BLT special.

They also have a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available so there is plenty on the menu to choose from.

Address: 20 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Fig & Fromage

If you are willing to travel a little outwith Dundee, local delicatessen and cheese shop Fig & Fromage which is located in Newport-on-Tay is the perfect place to go.

Also using Bross Bagels, the deli adds their own cheeses and meats to create a tasty stack that is sandwiched between the two halves for customers to enjoy.

There’s also a Nutella and banana bagel to try out if you have a bit of a sweet tooth.

Address: 38 High Street, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AD

Coffee & Co

If you are in town and are looking for a quick place to stop for a bite to eat then Coffee & Co on Reform Street is a must.

This small café boasts a lot of character and serves up freshly made bagels and bakes daily. Customers can expect good food and service from the team.

Whether you like your bagels plain or with toppings, both are available for sit-in or takeaway.

Address: 64 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RX

The Bach

Words cannot explain how good the food is at New Zealand-inspired restaurant The Bach, located a stones throw away from the McManus Gallery.

From loaded fries to bagels, the team really know how to deliver on flavour. The Bach’s bagels can be enjoyed for breakfast and lunch and are worth trying next time you are in the Silver City.

With a mix of vegetarian and vegan options available, there’s something for everyone.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

Blend

Last but certainly not least is local coffee lounge Blend, also located on Reform Street.

Serving up a traditional smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel, this has been rated by their customers as one of the best bagels in town.

With their casual atmosphere and friendly staff, Blend is an inviting place with some great options on the menu to try.

Address: 63 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SP

Heather Street Food

Taking bagels to the next level is local street food truck Heather Street Food.

Since their opening in 2019, the eatery has served hot bagels to customers passing by and throughout lockdown collaborated with 20 to 30 businesses both locally and across the UK to bring special bagel flavours to the city.

From one made with nachos to bagels inspired by Michelin star chefs, Heather’s provides some of the best rings of delicious dough in town.

And lets be honest, who doesn’t love a warm bagel down by the river?

*Heather are currently not offering their bagels. They will relaunch in the Autumn*

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ