Midweek meal: Try this simple pesto baked eggs recipe for a belter of a brunch

By Brian Stormont
April 20 2022, 5.00pm
“This tasty little number goes to show you can make a belter of a brunch with a few simple store cupboard ingredients in no time,” says Chris Baber, whose easy recipes have won him more than 160,000 followers on Instagram.

“If you have any fresh herbs lying around, like basil or parsley, throw them on at the end. If you can’t get any canned cherry tomatoes, a can of chopped tomatoes works just as well.”

Pesto baked eggs recipe

(Serves 1)

Chris Baber’s pesto baked eggs.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 400g can cherry tomatoes
  • 3 tbsp basil pesto
  • 2 eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • Bread, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a small frying pan over a medium-high heat.
  2. Fry the garlic for 30 seconds, then stir in the tomatoes and two tablespoons of the pesto and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to medium, cover loosely and simmer for eight to 10 minutes until you have a fairly thick sauce.
  4. Use a spoon to make two wells in the tomatoes. Crack an egg into each well, cover and cook for about five minutes or until the whites are set and the yolks are still soft.
  5. Take off the heat, spoon over the remaining pesto and drizzle with a little more oil. Serve with bread to dip in the egg yolk and sauce.

Easy by Chris Baber is published by Ebury Press, priced £16.99. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

