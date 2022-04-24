Sweet treats: Get in the summer spirit with this strawberry and raspberry crumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sweet treats: Get in the summer spirit with this strawberry and raspberry crumble

With the sun beginning to show its face again, prepare for the arrival of summer days with this berry nice strawberry and raspberry crumble.
By Jennifer McLaren
April 24 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble from Easy by Chris Baber. Picture: PA Photo/Haarala Hamilton.
Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble from Easy by Chris Baber. Picture: PA Photo/Haarala Hamilton.

The recipe is courtesy of chef Chris Baber’s debut cookbook Easy. It’s full of quick, simple and mouth-watering recipes that are gloriously stress-free.

“This crumble is a perfect summer dessert,” says Chris. “The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner.

“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”

Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble

Serves 6-8

Chris’s summer strawberry and raspberry crumble.

Ingredients

  • 300g strawberries
  • 300g raspberries
  • 100g light muscovado or
  • caster sugar
  • 100g ground almonds
  • 175g plain flour
  • 75g cold butter, diced
  • 100g flaked almonds
  • Clotted cream, to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish.
  3. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds.
  4. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds.
  5. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit. Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden.
  6. Serve with clotted cream.

Easy by Chris Baber is published by Ebury Press (£16.99) Photography by Haarala Hamilton.

