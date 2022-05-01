Sweet treats: Celebrate the sunshine with this sticky toffee and California Walnut cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sweet treats: Celebrate the sunshine with this sticky toffee and California Walnut cake

If you're looking for a cake for a sunny day, what could be better than one filled with walnuts from California?
By Jennifer McLaren
May 1 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Sticky toffee and California Walnut cake.
This delicious recipe benefits from the mild, smooth and creamy flavour of walnuts, as well as their amazing crunch.

Dreamed up by California Walnuts, this bake is sure to bring something sweet to your table.

Walnuts also offer several nutrition benefits. They are the only tree nut to contain a rich source of the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). One handful offers 4.4g of protein and 1.4g of fibre.

Be sure to seek more inspiration with our other sweet treats recipes.

Sticky toffee and California Walnut cake

Serves 8-10

Sticky toffee and California Walnut cake.

Ingredients

  • 200g pitted dates, chopped
  • 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 125g butter, softened
  • 200g dark brown soft sugar
  • 4 medium eggs
  • 250g self-raising flour
  • 75g California Walnuts, finely chopped

For the toffee and walnut sauce:

  • 100ml double cream
  • 75g dark brown soft sugar
  • 50g butter
  • 50g California Walnuts, chopped
  • To serve: sliced strawberries, bananas and 4 tbsp maple syrup

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and base line a 21cm cake tin.
  2. Place the dates and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl with 150ml boiling water and leave for 10 minutes. Blitz with a stick blender until smooth.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy, whisk in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the date mixture followed by the flour and then the walnuts. Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for 50-55 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before removing from the tin.
  4. For the sauce, place all the toffee and walnut sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and cook until bubbling and the butter has melted, allow to cool before spooning over the cake, allowing some to drizzle down the sides.

