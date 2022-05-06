Cooking on a Budget: Tasty faff-free fajitas to bring more balance into your diet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooking on a Budget: Tasty faff-free fajitas to bring more balance into your diet

By Brian Stormont
May 6 2022, 11.45am
Sheet pan prawn fajitas.

Everyone gets excited when they know it’s fajitas for dinner, so give Love Seafood’s prawn fajita recipe a try to switch up a family favourite.

This one-tray method is super easy and can be made even easier by using a box fajita kit.

For added convenience, you can cook this dish using prawns from the freezer, just make sure they’re thoroughly defrosted and patted dry before cooking.

And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly recipes, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here.

Sheet pan prawn fajitas

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 large red onion, sliced
  • 3 mixed-coloured peppers, deseeded and sliced into strips
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 pack fajita seasoning
  • 350-400g cooked and peeled prawns
  • 8 small tortilla wraps
  • Lime wedges, to serve.

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Arrange the onions and peppers on a large non-stick baking sheet. Drizzle over 1 tbsp of the oil and add half the fajita seasoning. Use your hands or tongs to mix everything together so the veggies are well coated.
  3. Place in the oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the veggies start to caramelise.
  4. While the veggies are in the oven, place the prawns in a mixing bowl with the remaining oil and fajita seasoning, and stir to coat well.
  5. After 15 minutes, remove tray from the oven and add prawns. Return the tray to the oven for a further 8 minutes, or until the prawns are piping hot.
  6. Warm the tortillas in the oven for a minute. Serving the prawn fajitas with fresh lime quarters and your favourite toppings.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home.

It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop at your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood and for more recipe inspiration visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.

