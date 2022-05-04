Dundee’s Cafe Sicilia owners put business up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Cafe Sicilia owners put business up for sale

By Mariam Okhai
May 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 4 2022, 6.19pm
Bernadeta Finnigan and Teresa Russo, co-owners of Cafe Sicilia.
After 11 years in business, mothers Teresa Russo and Bernadeta Finnigan have decided to hang up their aprons and sell their beloved Dundee restaurant Cafe Sicilia.

The duo, who are originally from Poland, took over the restaurant on Perth Road in 2011 after settling in Dundee separately more than a decade ago.

They made the decision to put the business up for sale so they can concentrate more on their families.

However, it hasn’t been an easy choice to make and was one the duo have toyed over for a while.

A mother to two children, one aged 12 and the other four, Teresa has spent the last decade building up the business with Bernadeta, who has a two-year-old, after the two ladies met while working in hospitality.

Making the difficult decision to choose between their families and work, the women hope to pass on Cafe Sicilia to a new owner who cares deeply for the much-loved venue and is well-connected with the local community.

Teresa, 39, says that working and being a mum is very demanding and that she doesn’t feel she’s been able to do both to the standard she would like.

She said: “We want to do the best for them. It is demanding and hard for mums to have their own business and children, and do really well at both.

“We have done it all these years, so maybe it’s time to take a break for a little while.

“We’re going to focus on looking after our families over the next couple years before the kids grow up and move on.”

Cafe Sicilia’s authentic and homely feel

Having built up a reputation locally for their authentic Sicilian food, Cafe Sicilia offers a unique experience for their customers.

What makes them stand out from the crowd especially is their Sicilian food, as it is one of the only places Dundonians and those visiting the city can try the cuisine.

Teresa said: “We do something different to everybody else in Dundee. We have food and coffee, but it’s not just Italian food, it’s Sicilian food.

Fresh pasta at Cafe Sicilia.
“My husband is Sicilian so we get ideas from over there when we are visiting about what to do next and what they are cooking there, so that’s what makes us original and unique.”

Being a popular venue for local Dundonians, customers are more like friends to Teresa and Bernadeta as many message the duo on social media and on their phones to check in with the owners regularly.

“We treat each other like a family. That’s the best part of having a small business like this,” Teresa said.

From Poland to Scotland

However, Cafe Sicilia wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for a random chance encounter that led to the duo becoming friends.

When Poland joined the EU, English courses were being offered to Polish citizens where they could go to the UK and work for an exchange family and study.

When Teresa arrived in Scotland 16 years ago her intention was only to stay for nine months. She was studying an English course in Cupar in 2006 and was employed as a carer by the family who previously owned Cairnie Fruit Farm to look after their children.

Bernadeta Finnigan and Teresa Russo, co-owners of Cafe Sicilia.
And it was during this time that she met Bernadeta, who, after studying a degree in agriculture, was working at Cairnie Fruit Farm for career experience.

The two friends stayed in touch over the years and remained in Scotland. They eventually moved in together while working in one of the Costa branches in Dundee’s city centre.

Friends to business partners

When Teresa was approached by the previous owners of Cafe Sicilia to take it over she knew there was only one person she’d want to partner with to bring her vision for the venue to life. And that was her friend Bernadeta.

Since then, the duo have co-owned the eatery together.

Outside Cafe Sicilia on Perth Road.
The pair knew they would be unable to operate the business without one other and so decided it was time to give someone else the same opportunity they have had.

Teresa said: “I think this is the ideal place for someone who wants to start a new business. It’s an easy start.

“We already have customers and our bills are always covered.

“And it is a great opportunity for someone who wants to be open in the evening with us having a full alcohol licence.

The pair are hopefully that the café will find a buyer soon, and in the meantime are continuing to operate until a new owner is found.

