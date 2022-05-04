Dundee’s Cafe Sicilia owners put business up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 11 years in business, mothers Teresa Russo and Bernadeta Finnigan have decided to hang up their aprons and sell their beloved Dundee restaurant Cafe Sicilia.

The duo, who are originally from Poland, took over the restaurant on Perth Road in 2011 after settling in Dundee separately more than a decade ago.

They made the decision to put the business up for sale so they can concentrate more on their families.

However, it hasn’t been an easy choice to make and was one the duo have toyed over for a while.

A mother to two children, one aged 12 and the other four, Teresa has spent the last decade building up the business with Bernadeta, who has a two-year-old, after the two ladies met while working in hospitality.

Making the difficult decision to choose between their families and work, the women hope to pass on Cafe Sicilia to a new owner who cares deeply for the much-loved venue and is well-connected with the local community.

Teresa, 39, says that working and being a mum is very demanding and that she doesn’t feel she’s been able to do both to the standard she would like.

She said: “We want to do the best for them. It is demanding and hard for mums to have their own business and children, and do really well at both.

“We have done it all these years, so maybe it’s time to take a break for a little while.

“We’re going to focus on looking after our families over the next couple years before the kids grow up and move on.”

GLUTEN FREE – 🎃 PUMPKIN & ORANGE CREAM CHEESE CAKE. We’re getting closer to Halloween 👻 Posted by Cafe Sicilia on Thursday, 21 October 2021

Cafe Sicilia’s authentic and homely feel

Having built up a reputation locally for their authentic Sicilian food, Cafe Sicilia offers a unique experience for their customers.

What makes them stand out from the crowd especially is their Sicilian food, as it is one of the only places Dundonians and those visiting the city can try the cuisine.

Teresa said: “We do something different to everybody else in Dundee. We have food and coffee, but it’s not just Italian food, it’s Sicilian food.

“My husband is Sicilian so we get ideas from over there when we are visiting about what to do next and what they are cooking there, so that’s what makes us original and unique.”

Being a popular venue for local Dundonians, customers are more like friends to Teresa and Bernadeta as many message the duo on social media and on their phones to check in with the owners regularly.

“We treat each other like a family. That’s the best part of having a small business like this,” Teresa said.

From Poland to Scotland

However, Cafe Sicilia wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for a random chance encounter that led to the duo becoming friends.

When Poland joined the EU, English courses were being offered to Polish citizens where they could go to the UK and work for an exchange family and study.

When Teresa arrived in Scotland 16 years ago her intention was only to stay for nine months. She was studying an English course in Cupar in 2006 and was employed as a carer by the family who previously owned Cairnie Fruit Farm to look after their children.

And it was during this time that she met Bernadeta, who, after studying a degree in agriculture, was working at Cairnie Fruit Farm for career experience.

The two friends stayed in touch over the years and remained in Scotland. They eventually moved in together while working in one of the Costa branches in Dundee’s city centre.

Friends to business partners

When Teresa was approached by the previous owners of Cafe Sicilia to take it over she knew there was only one person she’d want to partner with to bring her vision for the venue to life. And that was her friend Bernadeta.

Since then, the duo have co-owned the eatery together.

The pair knew they would be unable to operate the business without one other and so decided it was time to give someone else the same opportunity they have had.

Teresa said: “I think this is the ideal place for someone who wants to start a new business. It’s an easy start.

“We already have customers and our bills are always covered.

“And it is a great opportunity for someone who wants to be open in the evening with us having a full alcohol licence.

The pair are hopefully that the café will find a buyer soon, and in the meantime are continuing to operate until a new owner is found.

