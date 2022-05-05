Pandemic inspires couple to open cheesemonger and deli Fig and Fromage in Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pandemic inspires couple to open cheesemonger and deli Fig and Fromage in Newport

By Mariam Okhai
May 5 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 5 2022, 6.15pm
Couple Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch, co-owners of Fig & Fromage.
After their events business came to a halt during the pandemic, Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch decided to fill a gap in the Newport food scene with a new delicatessen.

Eleanor, 43, and Ed, 50, were one of the many couples affected by the inability to continue working in their joint events management business.

Following a disheartening year, the couple realised they would have to turn their attention to a new business venture if they wanted to continue living in Newport.

Outside Fig & Fromage in Newport
Noticing there was no real green grocer in their area, the pair decided to take on a shop on the High Street and opened their own venue, The Urban Grocery in December 2020.

Fig & Fromage

With more ideas under their belt and limited space in the first shop, they then opened their second shop, Fig & Fromage, a year later in December 2021.

With a mixture of local coffee from roasters including Brewery Lane and Empire State, cheeses that are imported from Italy France and Scotland, deli meats and bagels, Fig & Fromage brings an artisan offering to the Newport food scene.

Eleanor said one of the main reasons for launching a local shop was to provide something different to the Co-op and Spar.

Broken all of my Keto rules today for one of these… oh my, the Reuben with our home made spicy sauce is amazing!! Gone…

Posted by Fig & Fromage Deli Newport on Tay on Saturday, 30 April 2022

“We filled the cabinet with what we thought was best based on research,” said Eleanor.

“Since then it has been from customer recommendations and we have also read lots of books.

“We are doing our best to give as much variety on types of cheeses, and also have a limited supply of vegan cheeses for customers to purchase.”

A range of cheese is on offer at Fig & Fromage
Supporting local

For Eleanor and Ed, supporting their local community has been the most rewarding part of their new hospitality ventures.

“Between us, the restaurants and other small businesses, over the last five years Newport has changed,” she added.

“We have so many conversations with locals telling us how great it is to have us on the local high street and it makes us feel so great.

“It’s really lovely and humbling to feel you have been part of that process, and not only benefit ours and our children’s lives, but also enrich the wider community.”

Expanding across Tayside and Fife

Despite not having any plans to open more shops in Newport area, the couple believes a similar concept would thrive across Tayside and Fife in other towns and villages.

The couple’s plan is to give Fig & Fromage a year in business before they think about any new ventures.

Inside Fig & Fromage.
“It would be great to expand the combination of the two shops across Tayside and Fife in smaller places like Newport,” she said.

“I feel more people would shop local a lot more if they had the option to. We’ve proven that here.”

Address: 38 High Street, Newport on Tay, DD6 8AD

