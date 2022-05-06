See inside Mason Belles Kitchen’s fourth venue that is set to open in Ballinluig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Linsey Scott is taking her business north this summer opening her fourth restaurant venture, Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig, in the coming months.

After opening a venue in Linlithgow in 2018, another in Dunblane in 2019 and a third in Falkirk in 2021, the owner and chef director is spreading her successful restaurant concept to the village which lies just off the A9 near Pitlochry.

Formerly known as Red Brolly Inn, Lynsey will bring her popular Scottish gastro restaurant brand to the area which she says is a beautiful and accessible part of Scotland.

The eatery will concentrate on gastro classics for lunch and dinner, made with fresh local produce, and a breakfast service will also be available, along with coffees, teas and home baking.

Manager Caroline Mcready will head up Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig on a day to day basis, offering a “relaxed and seasonal” all day food experience.

High quality and local produce

Having been a chef for almost 30 years, Linsey is keen to serve the best food Scotland has to offer, using local ingredients and producing all the food in house.

Speaking with Linsey Scott she said: “It came to us as an opportunity, with our previous partnerships with Fusion Group and them owning the Ballinluig hotel.

“We are so excited to bring our high quality restaurant concept, which showcases Scotland’s larder on a plate, to this beautiful and highly accessible part of Scotland.

“We couldn’t ask for a better location, just off the A9 and within just a few miles of Pitlochry, where a myriad of daytrippers and tourists will be travelling by exploring Scotland.”

Linsey is currently recruiting the team who will help Caroline at the venue and despite not having an official opening date is hopeful to serve over the summer season.

Cooking academy

Aside from being a restaurant, Linsey also uses her kitchens to train young people who are interested in pursuing a career in hospitality through an apprenticeship programme.

She said: “We have our own Mason Belles Kitchen Training Academy, which we launched a few months ago. Staff development is at the very heart of all we do,”

“They take advantage of our masterclasses and training sessions. We provide our apprentices with their own skills accreditation, with a full time job at the other side.”

Excitement to serve

Linsey, Caroline and the rest of the team are looking forward to officially launching Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig.

Linsey exclaimed: “Along with my team, I can’t wait to start serving customers.

“We look forward to catering for them, as well as the vibrant “locals” market. Scotland is ready for a great summer season, and we are too.”

Mason Belles Kitchen also operates an outside catering service. Other plans for the business include refreshing its branding for MBK Linlithgow, the very first restaurant it launched.

