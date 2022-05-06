See inside Mason Belles Kitchen’s fourth venue that is set to open in Ballinluig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See inside Mason Belles Kitchen’s fourth venue that is set to open in Ballinluig

By Mariam Okhai
May 6 2022, 5.00pm
Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig
Manager Caroline Mcready shows us around the new venue.

Linsey Scott is taking her business north this summer opening her fourth restaurant venture, Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig, in the coming months.

After opening a venue in Linlithgow in 2018, another in Dunblane in 2019 and a third in Falkirk in 2021, the owner and chef director is spreading her successful restaurant concept to the village which lies just off the A9 near Pitlochry.

Formerly known as Red Brolly Inn, Lynsey will bring her popular Scottish gastro restaurant brand to the area which she says is a beautiful and accessible part of Scotland.

Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig
Manager Caroline Mcready will head up Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig.

The eatery will concentrate on gastro classics for lunch and dinner, made with fresh local produce, and a breakfast service will also be available, along with coffees, teas and home baking.

Manager Caroline Mcready will head up Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig on a day to day basis, offering a “relaxed and seasonal” all day food experience.

High quality and local produce

Having been a chef for almost 30 years, Linsey is keen to serve the best food Scotland has to offer, using local ingredients and producing all the food in house.

Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig
Outside Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig, just off the A9.

Speaking with Linsey Scott she said: “It came to us as an opportunity, with our previous partnerships with Fusion Group and them owning the Ballinluig hotel.

“We are so excited to bring our high quality restaurant concept, which showcases Scotland’s larder on a plate, to this beautiful and highly accessible part of Scotland.

“We couldn’t ask for a better location, just off the A9 and within just a few miles of Pitlochry, where a myriad of daytrippers and tourists will be travelling by exploring Scotland.”

Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig
Inside the new venue.

Linsey is currently recruiting the team who will help Caroline at the venue and despite not having an official opening date is hopeful to serve over the summer season.

Cooking academy

Aside from being a restaurant, Linsey also uses her kitchens to train young people who are interested in pursuing a career in hospitality through an apprenticeship programme.

She said: “We have our own Mason Belles Kitchen Training Academy, which we launched a few months ago. Staff development is at the very heart of all we do,”

“They take advantage of our masterclasses and training sessions. We provide our apprentices with their own skills accreditation, with a full time job at the other side.”

Excitement to serve

Linsey, Caroline and the rest of the team are looking forward to officially launching Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig.

Linsey exclaimed: “Along with my team, I can’t wait to start serving customers.

“We look forward to catering for them, as well as the vibrant “locals” market. Scotland is ready for a great summer season, and we are too.”

Mason Belles Kitchen also operates an outside catering service. Other plans for the business include refreshing its branding for MBK Linlithgow, the very first restaurant it launched.

