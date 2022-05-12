8 of the best cafes and bakeries to grab a cake and a coffee in Dunkeld

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nutella doughnuts and rhubarb Danish pastries are just some of the delicious goodies you’ll find in Dunkeld bakeries and cafes.

With the sunshine finally bringing the feeling of summer to the region, the town in Perth and Kinross is the perfect place to spend the day with friends and family.

Famous for being one of the best preserved historic towns in Scotland, Dunkeld has a vibrant food and drink scene with a mixture of venues to try out.

But it is the cafes where you’ll fine some of the best bakes in the area.

Below are some of the Food and Drink Team’s recommendations for the must-visit cafes and bakeries in and around Dunkeld.

Aranbakery

Situated in a 200-year-old previously derelict building, Aran Bakery is based on the high street in Dunkeld.

With their vibrant cakes, bread loaves and tarts, Aran attracts locals and tourists to try out their delicious spread.

Offering a new selection of cakes every day, there is always an interesting combination of flavours to try at this café.

They also have savoury food including roast cauliflower, pickled red onion, lime chutney, yoghurt and pumpkin seed sandwiches.

Aran Bakery is owned by Flora Shedden, a semi-finalist in the 2015 Great British Bake Off TV show competition.

Address: 2 Atholl Street, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Livvi’s Little Lunchbox Bakery

Named after the owner’s niece, Livvi’s Little Lunchbox Bakery is a takeaway bakery serving a mixture of rolls, pies, sandwiches and sweet treats.

With offerings including millionaire shortbread, empire state biscuits, Mars Bar crispy cakes, rocky road and tiffin, there is something on the menu for everyone.

All of Livvi’s Little Lunchbox Bakery bakes are suitable for gluten-free and vegan diets, and they also offer vegan sausage rolls and gluten-free sandwiches.

Those looking to grab some some goodies as a present can easily phone in and order boxes of their bakes which are handtied and can be gifted.

Address: 26 Atholl Street, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Palmerston’s

Local favourite Palmerston’s is an independent coffee shop located on Atholl Street, serving light lunch, bakes and coffee to its customers.

With a rustic and homely atmosphere, Palmerston’s offers its visitors a choice between open sandwiches, soups and oven baked potatoes with toppings for lunch.

Alongside this they have bakes which include scones, rock buns, muffins, shortbread, flapjacks, fruit tea loaves and cookies.

If you are in the local area and looking for some light bites this one is for you.

Address: 27 Atholl Street, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

The Clootie Dumpling

Offering an experience that will take you back in time, The Clootie Dumpling is a quaint little gem located on Cathedral Street that serves its cakes in glass domes.

With a small garden area, customers are able to sit inside the café as well as enjoy the outdoor area overlooking the River Tay and Dunkeld Bridge.

And as the name suggests the café offers their signature clootie dumpling which makes the venue smell like Christmas every day.

They also have a mix of home bakes such as scones which are made in-house and entirely from scratch.

Address: 6 Cathedral Street, Dunkeld, PH8 0AW

The Scottish Deli

Award winning speciality food retailer The Scottish Deli provides a mixture of delicatessen lunch and baked goods options using produce from all over Scotland.

In addition they offer a Spanish tapas dinner menu with a Scottish twist and there is a beer and wine list to accompany their selection.

Bakes include croissant, pain au chocolat, lemon and coconut slice, loaded Snicker slice and their popular carrot cake with creamy icing and walnuts.

Address: 1 Atholl Street, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Breadalbane Bakery

If you are wanting to travel a little further, Breadalbane Bakery in Aberfeldy is an award-winning family bakery which also contains a green grocers and pantry shop.

Available for takeaway, the bakery sells freshly baked loaves of bread, doughnuts, cookies and traybakes.

As well as selling delicious bakes, the business donates 15p per doughnut to Children’s Trust meaning you can support a local business and a charity all in one bite.

Address: 37 Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy PH15 2AF

Stewart Tower Dairy

A stones thrown away from Dunkeld is ice cream shop Stewart Tower Dairy.

As well as offering delicious ice cream to enjoy in the café and to takeaway, Stewart Tower Dairy also has freshly baked cakes and coffee for customers to try.

Other items on the menu include ice cream cookies, ice cream chocolates, cinnamon buns and toffee apple buns.

Their treats can also be bought as gifts if you are looking to surprise someone special.

Address: Stanley, Perth PH1 4PJ

Little Birnam Kitchen

Opening in 2019 Little Birnam Kitchen is an online bakery business located in Birnam, directly next to the town of Dunkeld.

Baking on-site in their independent baking studio, the shop sells postal brownies and fudge which can be ordered online and sent directly to your door.

In 2021 the company started a monthly subscription to their postal brownies, so that customers can enjoy a different flavour every month.

The business also specialises in creating occasion and wedding cakes which can be ordered online or by phone.

Address: Birnam, Dunkeld PH8 0DL