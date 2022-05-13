Cooking on a Budget: Tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet (and kitchen)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooking on a Budget: Tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet (and kitchen)

By Brian Stormont
May 13 2022, 11.45am
Tuna quesadillas with sweetcorn salad and pico de gallo.
Who doesn’t love colourful, tasty Mexican food?

These tuna quesadillas from Love Seafood are a great option to give you that Mexican fix and they’re ready in no time.

If you like a tuna melt, these should be right up your street! These deliciously cheesy quesadillas are made with tinned tuna – perfect to help you bring on better living.

Tuna quesadillas with sweetcorn salad and pico de gallo

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the sweetcorn salad:

  • 1 small can sweetcorn, drained
  • 1 pepper, deseeded and cut into bite-sized chunks
  • ½ red onion, finely diced
  • Juice of ½ lime

For the pico de gallo:

  • 4-6 vine-ripe tomatoes (depending on size), roughly chopped
  • ½ red onion, finely diced
  • Handful fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
  • Pinch of dried chilli flakes
  • Juice of ½ lime

For the quesadillas:

  • 4 large tortillas
  • 1 large or 2 smaller cans of tuna in spring water, drained and flaked
  • 200g grated cheese eg lighter mozzarella, Cheddar, monterey jack
  • 3 spring onions, finely sliced
  • Guacamole and sour cream, to serve (optional)

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients for the sweetcorn salad in a bowl and set aside.
  2. Combine all the ingredients for the pico de gallo in a bowl and set aside.
  3. For the quesadillas, lay one tortilla in a large non-stick frying pan. Add one quarter of the tuna, cheese and spring onions to one half of the tortilla, then fold the other half of the tortilla over the top so you have a half moon shape. Cook on a medium-high heat for a few minutes, carefully turning over half way through, until you can see the cheese melting.
  4. Repeat this process with the remainder of the ingredients to make 4 quesadillas.
  5. Slice each quesadilla into wedges and serve straight away with the sweetcorn salad, pico de gallo and guacamole and sour cream (if desired).

