4 places to pick your own strawberries in Tayside and Fife

By Mariam Okhai
May 14 2022, 6.00am
Strawberry picking
Strawberry picking season is here.

Strawberry picking season is well and truly upon us, and I for one can’t wait to take advantage of it.

Running from late May through to September, the Food and Drink team is giving you plenty of time to pre-plan your outings with friends and family.

We have pulled together a list of places in Tayside and Fife that are known to offer strawberry picking in the warmer months.

The activity is fun for all ages, allows you to explore different parts of the region’s scenic countryside, and provides you with a lovely accompaniment for ice cream, of course.

Let’s not forget that you simply cannot get fresher ingredients than those you pick yourself…

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Across their 120 acres, a range of fruit including strawberries, raspberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, gooseberries, cherries and brambles is available at Cairnie Fruit Farm.

Opening in June, the pick your own farm will be available to visit until September and is a fun experience for the whole family.

Strawberry varieties include Ava, Magnum and Allure meaning there are plenty of types to eat, use on desserts or make homemade jams.

Address: Cairnie Fruit Farm & Mega Maze, Cupar, KY15 4QD

Charleton Fruit Farm

Located in Montrose Charleton Fruit Farm is an all day experience offering strawberry picking, shopping, a kid’s play area and food to eat.

From late June to August visitors can enjoy the high quality strawberries grown on-site by picking their own or buying from the shop.

Raspberries can also be enjoyed and picked from late July to September if you prefer them to strawberries.

Address: Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose, DD10 9EW

Blacketyside Farm

Blacketyside Farm in Leven is a popular location for farm goods and fruit and veg including freshly grown strawberries.

A range of food including custard biscuits, jam tarts, pancakes, dainty cakes, jam and paninis are also sold on-site.

When in season Blacketyside strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and gooseberries can be picked and enjoyed.

All year round you can find fruit in the frozen section of the farm shop, ideal for jam making or smoothies.

Address: Blacketyside Farm, Leven, KY8 5PX

Mains of Errol Fruit Shack

If you are closer to Perth, Mains of Errol Fruit Shack is located right on your doorstep and is a popular picking destination for Scottish strawberries.

Growing Sonata and Malling Centenary strawberries on a Seaton table top system, all the fruit is grown in polytunnels ensuring there is a constant supply of strawberries.

As well as picking, members of the public can buy delicious locally grown fruit picked fresh from the field.

Address: Mains of Errol Fruit Shack, Perth, PH2 7TE

Posted by Mains of Errol Fruit Shack on Sunday, 8 May 2022

 

