5 places to pick your own strawberries in Tayside and Fife

Scotland boasts some of the best growing conditions for strawberries in the world. Why not celebrate this wonderful local produce with a trip to a local farm to pick some delicious fruit?

Image shows: a close up of a punnet of strawberries being carried by a picker. The person's leg and hand are just in shot and they are holding a full punnet of strawberries by a handle. There is a field of strawberry plants and blue skies.
Nothing says summer quite like some hand-picked strawberries from a local farm.
By Nora McElhone

Strawberry picking brings back summer memories for people all over Courier Country, but is it still possible to pick your own fruit in Tayside and Fife?

From May to September, we are spoiled for choice with lovely locations at which to pick strawberries and other soft fruit in the East of Scotland.

So if you are wondering: is there strawberry picking near me? Here’s your answer.

This is our lowdown on where to go to pick your own strawbs – and when.

Blacketyside Farm

Blacketyside Farm in Leven is a popular location for farm goods and fruit and veg including freshly grown strawberries.

Part of Fife’s brilliant range of farm shops, Blacketyside is a popular destination all year round.

The soft fruit really comes into its own in the summer months when visitors can make the most of the warmer weather and outdoor play facilities.

Blacketyside strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and gooseberries can be picked and enjoyed when they are in season.

freshly picked strawberries in someone's hands
The school holidays are the best time to pick your own at Blacketyside in Fife.

Address: Blacketyside Farm, Leven, KY8 5PX

When to go: Fruit picking is available during the school summer holidays, Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Across their 120 acres, a range of fruit including strawberries, raspberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, gooseberries, cherries and brambles is available at Cairnie Fruit Farm.

Opening in June, the pick your own farm will be available to visit until September and is a fun experience for the whole family.

Strawberry varieties on offer include Ava, Magnum and Allure. The selection is perfect for eating fresh from the farm, creating desserts and cakes or homemade jams.

a pretty woven basket full of hand picked strawberries with wildflowers in the background.
A beautiful basket of hand-picked strawberries from Fife’s Cairnie Fruit Farm.

Address: Cairnie Fruit Farm & Mega Maze, Cupar, KY15 4QD

When to go: Available from June, pick your own timings vary as the season progresses.

Charleton Fruit Farm

Located in Montrose, Charleton Fruit Farm is an all-day experience offering strawberry picking, shopping, a kids’ play area and food to eat.

From late June to August visitors can enjoy the high-quality strawberries grown on-site by picking their own or buying from the shop.

The farm also offers pick your own on everything from raspberries to apples and pumpkins depending on the season so it’s always worth checking what is available when you plan to visit.

Two members of staff at Charleton Fruit Farm, where you can pick your own strawberries.
Eat the rainbow: some of the delicious produce available at Charleton Fruit Farm.

Address: Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose, DD10 9EW

When to go: Soft fruit picking starts in June and runs through to late summer.

Mains of Errol Fruit Shack

If you are closer to Perth, Mains of Errol Fruit Shack is located right on your doorstep and is a popular picking destination for Scottish strawberries.

Growing Sonata and Malling Centenary strawberries on a Seaton table top system, all the fruit is grown in polytunnels, ensuring there is a constant supply of strawberries.

As well as picking, members of the public can buy delicious locally grown fruit picked fresh from the field.

Image shows: strawberries growing at Mains of Errol fruit farm in Perthshire. The strawberries are grown on a table top system.
Mains of Errol strawberries are grown on a table top system for easy picking. Image: Mains of Errol farm.

Address: Mains of Errol Fruit Shack, Perth, PH2 7TE

When to go: Pick your own is available from June, though it’s best to check availability before travelling.

Broadslap Fruit Farm

This Perthshire fruit farm is situated just off the A9 in the beautiful Earn Valley. The facilities also include a farm shop, children’s playbarn and a cafe serving seasonal dishes.

The strawberries at Broadslap are still grown in the ground, giving visitors an authentic picking experience.

Visitors can also pick blackcurrants and other soft fruits as they come in to season, and, of course, there are plenty of punnets available to buy in the busy farm shop.

the strawberries available for pick your own at Broadslap Farm.
Strawberry picking at Broadslap Fruit Farm, Dunning, Perthshire. Image: Broadslap Fruit Farm.

Address: Broadslap Fruit Farm, Dunning, Perthshire, PH2 0QL

When to go: Pick your own fruit is available from June, check what’s available at Broadslap Farm before making your journey.

