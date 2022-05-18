Too Good To Go: Rating the 8 mystery bags I have tried – which business came out on top?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over the past four months I have been using the Too Good To Go app that has changed my life. And I am not even exaggerating.

Having lived in Dundee my entire life, I love exploring new places in the city and finding a bargain.

Being a food and drink journalist for The Courier has opened my eyes to the incredible food and drink scene we have, and increases my love for food every day.

With the Too Good To Go app these two passions of my life are combined and allows me to enjoy local food at a seriously reduced price.

Having never tried the app, I started on my journey with The Courier and have written about eight different bags across Tayside and Fife.

I decided it was time to compare my bags and rate them out of five according to value for money and quality.

Too Good To Go: What is it?

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

This process is not only good for the customers who purchase them, but also the businesses in helping them promote sustainability and operate in an environmentally friendly way.

With each bag being a mystery, the contents of them are always exciting and from my experience you can never really guess what will be inside.

The results

So what did I think of the eight bags I have had the pleasure of tucking into after downloading the app?

Mezzaluna

My first purchase took me to Mezzaluna in Dundee city centre for a £4 mystery bag containing a mixture of cannoli and arancini.

With a total costing of this bag being £18, I made a saving of £13.91 and felt great knowing that their freshly made goods from the day before weren’t going to be wasted.

Address:19 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4BB

Value for money: 4/5

Quality: 5/5

Kingsway Farm

I decided one Friday evening to reserve a carvery trimmings box from Kingsway Farm Carvery and Diner who are known for their incredible roast dinner offerings.

Inside the box I found a mixture of trimmings including carrots, sprouts, potatoes, turnips, parsnips, Yorkshire puddings and an exceptional gravy.

At a price of £3.29 I saved a total of £9.49 and felt that although the saving wasn’t as much, the quantity of food was enough for two people.

Address: 50-52 King’s Cross Road, Dundee, DD3 3PT

Value for money: 4/5

Quality: 4/5

Polskie Smaki

The app also allowed me to explore new places like this Polish grocery store Polskie Smaki who sell a mixture of freshly baked goods, meats, and hundreds of household food essentials.

I received 20 different items in my bag including packet noodles, cooking spice mixes, yoghurts, a muffin cake box mix, biscuits, pickles, ketchup, barbecue sauce, two containers of cottage cheese, beef broth and packets to make homemade jelly.

With a total cost of £5 I saved £13.19 and had so many items I could use for making food with or enjoying as snacks between my meals.

Address: 168 High Street, Lochee, Dundee, DD2 3BZ

Value for money: 4/5

Quality: 3/5

Woodmill Game

Travelling slightly further I went out to Cupar to collect my Too Good to Go bag from Woodmill Game.

Having spent £7 on this bag I was amazed that I was being handed gourmet meat at such a low price.

Inside my bag found two pheasant burgers, eight pheasant and ginger sausages, and eight partridge and plum sausages.

I made a total saving of £15 and had enough meat for multiple dinners too.

Address: Woodmill, Lindores, Cupar, KY14 6JA

Value for money: 5/5

Quality: 4.5/5

Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse

Another place that I didn’t even know existed in Dundee was Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse who wholesale food items.

I found Coffee Mate, biscuits, two chocolate boxes, beef tomatoes, bulgur wheat, chocolate wafer bars, and a mix of frozen meat including sausages and burgers inside my bag.

Saving a massive £17 after only spending £5 was a great bargain and was my second largest saving made from the app.

Address: 22 Old Glamis Road, Dundee, DD3 8JA

Value for money: 4.5/5

Quality: 3/5

Potato House

My most recent bag was from Potato House located on East Mains Farm and was a 15 minute drive from my house.

Surrounded by beautiful farmland and fields, the journey was almost as enjoyable as the £16.65 saving I made.

To my surprise I received a 25kg bag of Orla white potatoes which retails at £25.

The bag of potatoes was enormous, and I think it will take me a while to eat all of those potatoes…

Address: East Mains Farm, Auchterhouse, Dundee, DD3 0QN

Value for money: 4/5

Quality: 4/5

Polski Sklep Kubus

Another Polish grocery shop I was eager to try was Polski Sklep Kubus in Dundee.

I received 15 items in my £5 bag including one strawberry, one blueberry and three chocolate yoghurts, one large cabbage, eight bottles of strawberry and blueberry Danone yoghurt drinks, and a tub of salted herring.

Having saved £9.86 I felt the contents of the bag was an interesting mix and worth buying if you enjoy a surprise.

Address: 317 Hilltown, Dundee, DD3 7AQ

Value for money: 3.5/5

Quality: 3/5

Hotel du Vin

Last but certainly not least was my breakfast bag from Hotel du Vin in St Andrews.

I was so excited for this bag because under normal circumstances to eat breakfast at this venue it would cost in the region of £33.

Having paid £4 I had my biggest saving of £29, and found two pain au chocolats and two croissants in the first box.

The second box contained a mixture of meats and vegetables including bacon, black pudding, sausages, mushrooms and tomatoes.

And if that wasn’t enough, inside the bag I found four mango and vanilla mini yoghurts.

Address: 40 The Scores, St Andrews, KY16 9AS

Value for money: 5/5

Quality: 4.5/5

Out of all the bags I ordered, the breakfast from Hotel du Vin and the gourmet meat from Woodmill Game came out on top after wracking up a total of 9.5/10.

More from food and drink…