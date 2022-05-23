See inside Wicked Cheesecake and Young Spuds’ newest joint venture in Kirkcaldy – a fries and dessert café

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What do you get when you cross a dessert firm which specialises in stacked cheesecakes with one that has mastered gourmet loaded fries?

You get Kirkcaldy’s first dessert and fries venue.

Joining forces to bring the concept to life, owners Jase and Sam Thirwall from Wicked Cheesecake, and Conor Young and Hannah Mathieson from Young Spuds, have collaborated to bring their successful brands to the town.

Opening their doors on Saturday following a soft launch on Friday evening, the venue has been split into two, with one side dedicated to Wicked Cheesecake and the other sporting Young Spuds.

The quartet hope by teaming up that their customers can enjoy a varied offering with both street food and desserts available.

The venue is based on Hayfield Road and seats around 60 people. It will be open seven days a week and will operate from noon to 10pm.

Wicked Cheesecake eclairs and cake pops

Between both businesses, there will be a selection of loaded fries, loaded wraps, cheesecakes, ice cream and milkshakes available to try.

Similarly to their other two premises, the first in Dunfermline which was opened in 2020 and the second in Inverkeithing which opened in May 2021, Wicked Cheesecake will serve up a mixture of flavoured cheesecakes including coffee and walnut, Kinder Bueno, Lotus Biscoff, Baileys and chocolate to name a few.

Alongside this, cheesecake eclairs, cheesecake tarts, brownies, cake pops and milkshakes will also be available.

The menu will change daily based on what is popular and will be inspired by new ideas that the team has.

Jase and Samantha started the business in May 2019 at home and Kirkcaldy is their biggest venue yet, employing 12 to 14 new staff members.

As well as their desserts, customers can purchase some of the 47 different flavours of Italian ice cream from Sweet ‘N’ Up in Glasgow from the counter at the premises.

Young Spuds’ dirty fries with all the toppings

On the other side of the venue Young Spuds, which started as a food truck in Dunfermline in 2021, will serve up its popular fries.

Owner Conor Young has added a few additional items to their menu as well as new loaded fries options.

Some flavours include Cajun topped with cheese, salsa, sriracha mayo, avocado crema and jalapeños and salted topped with fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil with a balsamic glaze and pesto mayo.

There will also be salted fries topped with cheese garlic and pepper steak, fried onion and peppers finished with whisky sauce, and and another with cheese, Stornoway black pudding, chorizo and sweet chilli sauce on top.

Young Spuds’ loaded wraps will see their loaded fries served in a toasted tortilla.

Why Kirkcaldy?

The quartet decided to team up when Jase approached Connor six weeks ago as he thought the two businesses would work well together. He had visited Young Spuds street food van and knew the pairing would be something his customers would love.

Husband and wife Jase and Samantha started Wicked Cheesecake at home making 60 cheesecakes a night on top of working full-time. They now wholesale to 60 shops across Scotland making 1,000 cheesecakes that travel to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Jase said: “Kirkcaldy has been screaming out to us for a long time and there is a lot of hype on social media about it.

“I don’t think there is anybody else out there like us, so I think we should make the most of it.”

Connor started his street food days at Dunfermline’s Adventure Golf and Hannah joined him full-time in June 2021.

It was after he was made redundant from his general manager role at Five Guys in August 2020 that he decided to launch his own business.

He is now the co-owner of a venue, something he has always dreamed of.

“When Hannah and I got together back in 2019 I told her I eventually wanted to have my own restaurant,” Conor said.

“It was a hit from when we first opened and it has continued to do really well.”

