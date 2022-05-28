The 6 food trucks serving up tasty dishes at Dundee Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The 6 food trucks serving up tasty dishes at Dundee Summer Sessions

Summer Sessions in Slessor Gardens is set to be one of the hottest events taking place for the first time in Dundee this summer.
By Julia Bryce
May 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.26am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Mac Love street food truck in Tayport.
Mac Love street food truck in Tayport.

Summer Sessions in Slessor Gardens is set to be one of the hottest events taking place for the first time in Dundee this summer.

The line-up for the two-day event, on June 11 and 12, includes headliners Stereophonics and Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds band.

But if you’re heading along to the festival, you’ll want to know what food you’ll be able to tuck into while rocking out to the multiple different acts.

You’ll be pleased to know there’s some local street food vendors included in the food offering, with everything from loaded fries and juicy burgers, to wraps and mac and cheese available.

Young Spuds

Originally based in Dunfermline, the loaded fries street food vendor has just opened its first premises in Kirkcaldy after teaming up with Scottish firm Wicked Cheesecakes.

Offering some of the filthiest fries in Tayside and Fife, the vendor will be pulling out all of the stops for festivalgoers.

With a whole range of toppings to choose from, I won’t be surprised if you visit them a few times.

Edelwurst Catering

Based in the north-east of Scotland, Edelwurst Catering brings German street food to the masses.

Expect the most delicious bratwurst, frikadellen (pan-fried meatballs) and schnitzel you’ll taste, and don’t forget to load your dishes with plenty of curry sauce, chilli or crunchy slaw.

Mrs Falafel

Coming all the way from Glasgow for the event, the team behind Mrs Falafel will bring a very different offering to Summer Sessions in Dundee this year.

Specialising in all things falafel, you’ll find everything from lamb koftas, salads, wraps, hummus, baba ganoush and fries at this vendor, with plenty of falafel on its own, too.

Don’t forget, if you are getting some falafel on its own, top those balls with plenty of sauce.

Rost Eats

Based primarily at The Pitt Market in Edinburgh, Rost Eats usually serves up a menu of creative sliders, halloumi fries, fish and chips and other quirky dishes.

They pride themselves on using Scottish produce and their dishes feature pastramis, slow cooked meats, game, fish, wild foods and salad specials.

If you’re looking for something a little different, this is the vendor to look out for.

Mac Love (VIP area)

While they may be based in the VIP area, we couldn’t not shout about Mac Love‘s mouth-watering macaroni and cheese pots.

If you haven’t managed to try their food out yet then Summer Sessions is a great excuse to do so.

You can also get a whole load of toppings added to your mac and there’s a variety of flavours to pick from.

You’ll usually find Mac Love at the Tayport viewpoint in Fife and you can also find them at St James’ Quarter in Edinburgh daily now, too.

Screaming Peacock (VIP area)

Another Tayside and Fife business that is located within the VIP area is gourmet burger bar Screaming Peacock.

Launching in June 2016, this firm is best known for its venison and pheasant burgers. Cooked perfectly on the grill, you won’t want to miss out on getting your hands on one of these.

Top tip: Make sure you get some of that relish on your burger!

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier