The 6 food trucks serving up tasty dishes at Dundee Summer Sessions

Summer Sessions in Slessor Gardens is set to be one of the hottest events taking place for the first time in Dundee this summer.

The line-up for the two-day event, on June 11 and 12, includes headliners Stereophonics and Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds band.

But if you’re heading along to the festival, you’ll want to know what food you’ll be able to tuck into while rocking out to the multiple different acts.

You’ll be pleased to know there’s some local street food vendors included in the food offering, with everything from loaded fries and juicy burgers, to wraps and mac and cheese available.

Young Spuds

Originally based in Dunfermline, the loaded fries street food vendor has just opened its first premises in Kirkcaldy after teaming up with Scottish firm Wicked Cheesecakes.

Offering some of the filthiest fries in Tayside and Fife, the vendor will be pulling out all of the stops for festivalgoers.

With a whole range of toppings to choose from, I won’t be surprised if you visit them a few times.

Edelwurst Catering

Based in the north-east of Scotland, Edelwurst Catering brings German street food to the masses.

Expect the most delicious bratwurst, frikadellen (pan-fried meatballs) and schnitzel you’ll taste, and don’t forget to load your dishes with plenty of curry sauce, chilli or crunchy slaw.

Mrs Falafel

Coming all the way from Glasgow for the event, the team behind Mrs Falafel will bring a very different offering to Summer Sessions in Dundee this year.

Specialising in all things falafel, you’ll find everything from lamb koftas, salads, wraps, hummus, baba ganoush and fries at this vendor, with plenty of falafel on its own, too.

Don’t forget, if you are getting some falafel on its own, top those balls with plenty of sauce.

Rost Eats

Based primarily at The Pitt Market in Edinburgh, Rost Eats usually serves up a menu of creative sliders, halloumi fries, fish and chips and other quirky dishes.

They pride themselves on using Scottish produce and their dishes feature pastramis, slow cooked meats, game, fish, wild foods and salad specials.

If you’re looking for something a little different, this is the vendor to look out for.

Mac Love (VIP area)

While they may be based in the VIP area, we couldn’t not shout about Mac Love‘s mouth-watering macaroni and cheese pots.

If you haven’t managed to try their food out yet then Summer Sessions is a great excuse to do so.

You can also get a whole load of toppings added to your mac and there’s a variety of flavours to pick from.

You’ll usually find Mac Love at the Tayport viewpoint in Fife and you can also find them at St James’ Quarter in Edinburgh daily now, too.

Screaming Peacock (VIP area)

Another Tayside and Fife business that is located within the VIP area is gourmet burger bar Screaming Peacock.

Launching in June 2016, this firm is best known for its venison and pheasant burgers. Cooked perfectly on the grill, you won’t want to miss out on getting your hands on one of these.

Top tip: Make sure you get some of that relish on your burger!