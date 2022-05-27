Tayside and Fife takeaways left to endure hiking prices and food shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside and Fife takeaways left to endure hiking prices and food shortages

By Mariam Okhai
May 27 2022, 6.00am
Food shortages and price increases leave restaurants worried.

Takeaway businesses in Tayside and Fife continue to face an uphill battle against multiple growing industry issues, including food shortages and rising costs.

Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, among other factors such as Covid and Brexit, there is a high chance that one of, if not your favourite local takeaway has been affected in one way or another.

Reduced opening hours, menus and teams are some of the paths taken to avoid businesses closing their hatches permanently.

For many restaurants they have been forced to swallow the price increases of core ingredients like chicken, oil and rice just to stay afloat.

Limited supply

For Perth Chinese takeaway Sen Lin, manager Liqin Lin, 28, has noticed the price for their ingredients increasing and supply being limited.

Sen Lin takeaway manager Liqin Lin.

She said: “A box of prawn crackers used to be under £20 but now it is almost £40.

“And you can only purchase one box now, whereas before there was no limit on quantity.

“We normally use one box a week so we are struggling with stock levels.”

Liqin has seen the biggest increase with oil and thinks in the future their staff levels might have to be reduced.

Takeaways that fry food are suffering with oil prices.

“The most expensive thing is the oil.

“It was under £30 for a 2.2 litre bottle but now it is around £37 and if you want it delivered it will be £40.”

“We will have to increase the price of the menu in the next few weeks, but the kitchen staff might also have to be reduced if this continues.”

Restaurants crumbling

Pete Chan, owner of China China in Perth described the situation as “crumbling” due to the price increases. VAT returning to the original figure has also had an impact on his business.

Pete Chan, owner of China China in Perth.

The 51-year old said: “There are many businesses that will go under because they can’t afford it.

“It is more about survival at the moment.”

For Pete, when his prices become unaffordable for a family of four to eat out, he says he might just have to move on from his takeaway business.

Fish supper and chicken curry prices at £8.

He explained: “We are currently sitting at £8.20 for a chicken curry.

“My friend Michael who owns the fish and chip shop across the street is charging £7.80 for a fish supper.

“We have agreed when the day comes that we are charging £10 for a fish supper or chicken curry, then maybe it is time to move on and try something else.”

‘Everything has gone up’

For owners like Jamil Uddin, 41, of Everest Inn based in Dunfermline, rising costs have left him feeling helpless.

With everything increasing in price including most of his key ingredients, he’s unsure what the future holds. The impacts staffing issues are having on his business and the lack of available staff have also added fuel to the fire.

He said: “It is really hard because everything has gone up in price.

“We tried to increase our prices but the sales reduced and our customers went down.

“So we have had to keep everything the same and it costs us more. Because of the competition with the other restaurants we have had to swallow the costs.”

“Chicken has almost doubled, cooking oil is double, and cheese, rice and flour have gone up around 25%.

“I don’t know what the future holds, so we will see how long we can hold on for.”

