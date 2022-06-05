Sweet treats: Chef Jordan’s lemon posset filled choux bon-bons are a seasonal sensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Chef Jordan’s lemon posset filled choux bon-bons are a seasonal sensation

By Mariam Okhai
June 5 2022, 6.00am
Chef Jordan shares his latest creation of a lemon posset filled choux bon-bons which is sure to wow any guest.

Having come through the most challenging time the hospitality sector has ever encountered, an up-and-coming Perthshire chef is keen to show just what he can do when it comes to dazzling, seasonal desserts.

Posted by Red House Hotel on Friday, 6 May 2022

Jordan McDonald, 27, has been a chef de partie at the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus for the past six and a half years and trained at Perth UHI.

Jordan is offering a light and tasty lemon posset filled choux pastry bon-bon dessert as a special. It’s served with his homemade strawberry ice cream, paired with a local berry coulis.

Lemon posset filled choux bon-bons

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the choux pastry:

  • 100g butter
  • 125g plain flour
  • 250ml water
  • 1 pinch each salt and caster sugar
  • 4 eggs

For the lemon posset:

  • 225ml double cream
  • 1 lemon (zest and juice)
  • 56g caster sugar

For the topping:

  • 250g icing sugar
  • Water until icing consistency
  • 1 lemon (zest)

Method

  1. Boil butter, salt, sugar and water in a pot until the butter has melted. Add in the flour and create a roux. Cook the mixture for five minutes and cool the mixture by placing the pot in a sink of cold water.
  2. When the mixture is cool, add the eggs one at a time until smooth and glossy.
    Place mixture in a piping bag, and pipe on to a lined and greased baking tray 2cm balls.
  3. Cook at 200 degrees for 16-20 minutes until well risen and brown.
  4. When cool, pierce a small hole in the side of each choux ball.
  5. To make the filling, place lemon zest, sugar and cream in a pot and bring to the boil. Once boiling, strain the mixture through a sieve adding in the lemon juice.
  6. Put the mix in a clean pot and bring back to the boil then pour it into a measuring jug and allow to slightly cool without setting.
  7. Once cool, place mix into a piping bag.
  8. Pipe the mix into the choux bon-bons and chill in the fridge for two hours.
  9. To make the topping, mix the icing sugar and water until icing consistency.
  10. Dip choux pastry into mix covering half of the bon-bon. Leave to set and, if available, blowtorch for caramelisation.
  11. Cover dish with lemon zest.

