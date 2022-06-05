Sweet treats: Chef Jordan’s lemon posset filled choux bon-bons are a seasonal sensation

Chef Jordan shares his latest creation of a lemon posset filled choux bon-bons which is sure to wow any guest.
Having come through the most challenging time the hospitality sector has ever encountered, an up-and-coming Perthshire chef is keen to show just what he can do when it comes to dazzling, seasonal desserts.
Jordan McDonald, 27, has been a chef de partie at the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus for the past six and a half years and trained at Perth UHI.
Jordan is offering a light and tasty lemon posset filled choux pastry bon-bon dessert as a special. It’s served with his homemade strawberry ice cream, paired with a local berry coulis.
Lemon posset filled choux bon-bons
Serves 4
Ingredients
For the choux pastry:
- 100g butter
- 125g plain flour
- 250ml water
- 1 pinch each salt and caster sugar
- 4 eggs
For the lemon posset:
- 225ml double cream
- 1 lemon (zest and juice)
- 56g caster sugar
For the topping:
- 250g icing sugar
- Water until icing consistency
- 1 lemon (zest)
Method
- Boil butter, salt, sugar and water in a pot until the butter has melted. Add in the flour and create a roux. Cook the mixture for five minutes and cool the mixture by placing the pot in a sink of cold water.
- When the mixture is cool, add the eggs one at a time until smooth and glossy.
Place mixture in a piping bag, and pipe on to a lined and greased baking tray 2cm balls.
- Cook at 200 degrees for 16-20 minutes until well risen and brown.
- When cool, pierce a small hole in the side of each choux ball.
- To make the filling, place lemon zest, sugar and cream in a pot and bring to the boil. Once boiling, strain the mixture through a sieve adding in the lemon juice.
- Put the mix in a clean pot and bring back to the boil then pour it into a measuring jug and allow to slightly cool without setting.
- Once cool, place mix into a piping bag.
- Pipe the mix into the choux bon-bons and chill in the fridge for two hours.
- To make the topping, mix the icing sugar and water until icing consistency.
- Dip choux pastry into mix covering half of the bon-bon. Leave to set and, if available, blowtorch for caramelisation.
- Cover dish with lemon zest.