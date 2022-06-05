Sweet treats: Chef Jordan’s lemon posset filled choux bon-bons are a seasonal sensation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chef Jordan shares his latest creation of a lemon posset filled choux bon-bons which is sure to wow any guest.

Having come through the most challenging time the hospitality sector has ever encountered, an up-and-coming Perthshire chef is keen to show just what he can do when it comes to dazzling, seasonal desserts.

Jordan McDonald, 27, has been a chef de partie at the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus for the past six and a half years and trained at Perth UHI.

Jordan is offering a light and tasty lemon posset filled choux pastry bon-bon dessert as a special. It’s served with his homemade strawberry ice cream, paired with a local berry coulis.

Lemon posset filled choux bon-bons

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the choux pastry:

100g butter

125g plain flour

250ml water

1 pinch each salt and caster sugar

4 eggs

For the lemon posset:

225ml double cream

1 lemon (zest and juice)

56g caster sugar

For the topping:

250g icing sugar

Water until icing consistency

1 lemon (zest)

Method

Boil butter, salt, sugar and water in a pot until the butter has melted. Add in the flour and create a roux. Cook the mixture for five minutes and cool the mixture by placing the pot in a sink of cold water. When the mixture is cool, add the eggs one at a time until smooth and glossy.

Place mixture in a piping bag, and pipe on to a lined and greased baking tray 2cm balls. Cook at 200 degrees for 16-20 minutes until well risen and brown. When cool, pierce a small hole in the side of each choux ball. To make the filling, place lemon zest, sugar and cream in a pot and bring to the boil. Once boiling, strain the mixture through a sieve adding in the lemon juice. Put the mix in a clean pot and bring back to the boil then pour it into a measuring jug and allow to slightly cool without setting. Once cool, place mix into a piping bag. Pipe the mix into the choux bon-bons and chill in the fridge for two hours. To make the topping, mix the icing sugar and water until icing consistency. Dip choux pastry into mix covering half of the bon-bon. Leave to set and, if available, blowtorch for caramelisation. Cover dish with lemon zest.

