Lifestyle Food & Drink

Everything you need to know about Dundee Brew Fest taking place this weekend

By Julia Bryce
June 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 2 2022, 8.21am
A range of breweries will be serving up drinks.
While many will be out celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee this weekend, some of us will be sampling a range of beers at the Dundee Brew Fest.

But what is Dundee Brew Fest and what can you expect if you have tickets and are heading along?

With a range of craft beers available to sample, not to mention a whole range of other drinks and some food available, there’s plenty to get stuck in at the festival.

When and where is it taking place?

It takes place on Saturday (June 4) at Bonar Hall in the city centre of Dundee from 1pm to 6pm.

The event is split down the middle and will take place in two different rooms, each filled with various alcohol vendors. The main hall has the stage where the live music will be performed by a line-up which we’ll reveal further down.

Six Degrees North is one of the brewers.

What beers will be on offer?

There will be more than 100 different brews available for festivalgoers to try out from a range of different breweries. Around a dozen local breweries and firms from across the region will make the trip for the event to showcase their wares.

The breweries involved include:

  • Six Degrees North
  • Holy Goat Brewing
  • Brew Toon
  • Two Towns Down Brewing
  • Shed 35 Brewery Carnoustie
  • Reids Gold Brewing Company
  • Redcastle Brewery
  • Mor Beers
  • Law Brewing Co
  • 71 Brewing
  • Dundee Brew Club
  • Cullach Brewing

Is there anything other than beer that I can try?

Yes. There will also be a range of other drinks you can try out including gin, rum, cider, cocktails and even moonshine from Highland Moon.

Dundee Gin Co., Carnoustie Distillery and Dean Banks’ Lunun Gin will be serving up a range of their award-winning gins.

Carnoustie Distillery will also provide rum as will Redcastle who will also be providing cider.

Dundee Gin Co. will be at the event.

How many people are expected?

In terms of numbers, several hundred people have already purchased tickets with more people anticipated to turn up on the day.

Will there be food available?

Street food will be available for those attending. It will be located outside the venue.

Fife-based Screaming Peacock who specialise in high quality wild venison and pheasant burgers, will be in attendance serving up their in-demand offering.

Just Greek Food from Dunfermline will boast their delicious Greek street food including gyros, souvlaki, halloumi and more, and Edinburgh’s Bonnie Burrito will have their Mexican street food to hand for festivalgoers too tuck into.

Festival organisers will also be handing out some free sticky toffee pudding popcorn from Mackie’s of Scotland which will also just make for a perfect pairing with some of the drinks.

Screaming Peacock.

What about entertainment?

Various singers and bands will take to the stage in the main hall.

Acts include Fannyboot, The Wolves, Demi McMahon, Voodoo Pilots and Red Vanilla.

Anything else I need to know?

You can use both cash and card at the event, however, it is only suitable for those aged 18 and over.

Tickets, which are priced at £15, include all day entry and a branded festival pint cup.

