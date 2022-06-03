25 pictures from Christie’s Scottish Tapas launch party at new Dunfermline restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last night more than 70 guests were invited to get a sneak preview at of one of Dunfermline’s latest restaurants at its pre-opening event.

Welcoming customers through its doors for the first time this morning, the VIPs at last night’s event were treated to an array of drinks and dishes to sample Christie’s Scottish Tapas’ offering.

Owners David Blackwood, 43, and Tom Malloy, 63, were on hand to welcome guests and Fife’s Provost, Dunfermline Central Labour councillor Jim Leishman, did the honours of opening the restaurant formally. Burntisland pipe band piped the diners into the restaurant.

Guests included friends, the artist who did all of the artwork, suppliers and associates of the business.

A family and friends event was also held on Wednesday evening to help staff get used to customers in the venue.

Those in attendance were treated to cocktails and mocktails, plus other drinks, and they also got the chance to be the first in the area to sample the menu which features a range of Scottish-inspired tapas style dishes.

David and Tom opened their first branch in Falkirk in April 2021 and have invested £250K into the new eatery which has taken three months to refurbish and decorate.

The tapas restaurant specialisies in small plates that are designed to be shared and everyone who dines together receives their food at the same time so that guests can eat together.

There are also larger plates available and the venue caters to vegans, vegetarians and dietary requirements including those who are gluten-free. It is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Employing around 30 staff, David said the restaurant has 1,800 confirmed bookings in June already.

