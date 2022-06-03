25 pictures from Christie’s Scottish Tapas launch party at new Dunfermline restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
25 pictures from Christie’s Scottish Tapas launch party at new Dunfermline restaurant

Last night more than 70 guests were invited to get a sneak preview at of one of Dunfermline's latest restaurants at its pre-opening event.
By Julia Bryce
June 3 2022, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Guests at the event.
Guests at the event.

Welcoming customers through its doors for the first time this morning, the VIPs at last night’s event were treated to an array of drinks and dishes to sample Christie’s Scottish Tapas’ offering.

Owners David Blackwood, 43, and Tom Malloy, 63, were on hand to welcome guests and Fife’s Provost, Dunfermline Central Labour councillor Jim Leishman, did the honours of opening the restaurant formally. Burntisland pipe band piped the diners into the restaurant.

Guests included friends, the artist who did all of the artwork, suppliers and associates of the business.

Owners David Blackwood and Tom Malloy. Pictures by Kenny Smith.

A family and friends event was also held on Wednesday evening to help staff get used to customers in the venue.

Those in attendance were treated to cocktails and mocktails, plus other drinks, and they also got the chance to be the first in the area to sample the menu which features a range of Scottish-inspired tapas style dishes.

David and Tom opened their first branch in Falkirk in April 2021 and have invested £250K into the new eatery which has taken three months to refurbish and decorate.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman officially opens the restaurant.

The tapas restaurant specialisies in small plates that are designed to be shared and everyone who dines together receives their food at the same time so that guests can eat together.

There are also larger plates available and the venue caters to vegans, vegetarians and dietary requirements including those who are gluten-free. It is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Employing around 30 staff, David said the restaurant has 1,800 confirmed bookings in June already.

Guests at Christie’s Scottish Tapas launch party

Provost Jim Leishman caught up with diners after opening the restaurant.

Diners enjoying the opening.

The food and drink

Breast of chicken.
Crème brûlèe.
Speciality cocktails are on the menu.
Garlic roasted cauliflower.
Slow cooked crispy pork belly.
Spinach and parmesan gnocchi
Chef plating food.

Meat sliders

For more on local food and drink…

