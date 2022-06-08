Midweek meal: Spring into summer with these fantastic picnic sandwich recipes

July marks National Picnic Month and what better way to celebrate than putting together some easy but delicious recipes for a midweek meal.
With this in mind, we’ve come up with some “no-cook” summer recipes.
One is a beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing which is a quick and easy lunchtime salad, packed with lots of flavour. It will be one you make again and again.
Or why not up your sandwich game with a chicken and mango sandwich which is a delicious sun-packed treat?
Beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
- For the honey mustard dressing:
- ½ tsp of Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp of runny honey
- ½ tsp of white wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp of olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste
- Radicchio leaves
- 4 medium cooked beetroots, sliced
- 100g of feta cheese
- 120g of pea shoots, or similar salad leaves
- Handful of sunflower seeds
Method
- Combine the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well.
- Place the radicchio leaves and sliced beetroot on to a Denby platter.
- Crumble over the feta and scatter with the pea shoots and sunflower seeds.
- Drizzle over the dressing and serve
Chicken and mango salad sandwich
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 1 sourdough baguette stick
- 2 tbsp of mayonnaise
- Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste
- A small handful of fresh lettuce leaves
- 2 small mini cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthways
- 1 pack of cooked roast chicken slices
- 8 slices of fresh mango
- 2 tbsp of mango chutney, spicy
Method
- Cut the ends off the baguette and slice in half. Turn both sides upright.
- Spread mayonnaise on to one side of the baguette. Season with salt and pepper.
- Layer with the lettuce, cucumber, roast chicken and mango.
- Spread the remaining half of baguette with mango chutney and close the sandwich. Cut into three equal portions and set to one side.
- Wrap in reusable sandwich wraps and tie with string.
