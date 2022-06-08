Midweek meal: Spring into summer with these fantastic picnic sandwich recipes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

July marks National Picnic Month and what better way to celebrate than putting together some easy but delicious recipes for a midweek meal.

With this in mind, we’ve come up with some “no-cook” summer recipes.

One is a beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing which is a quick and easy lunchtime salad, packed with lots of flavour. It will be one you make again and again.

Or why not up your sandwich game with a chicken and mango sandwich which is a delicious sun-packed treat?

Beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the honey mustard dressing:

½ tsp of Dijon mustard

½ tsp of runny honey

½ tsp of white wine vinegar

1 tbsp of olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste

Radicchio leaves

4 medium cooked beetroots, sliced

100g of feta cheese

120g of pea shoots, or similar salad leaves

Handful of sunflower seeds

Method

Combine the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. Place the radicchio leaves and sliced beetroot on to a Denby platter. Crumble over the feta and scatter with the pea shoots and sunflower seeds. Drizzle over the dressing and serve

Chicken and mango salad sandwich

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 sourdough baguette stick

2 tbsp of mayonnaise

Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste

A small handful of fresh lettuce leaves

2 small mini cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthways

1 pack of cooked roast chicken slices

8 slices of fresh mango

2 tbsp of mango chutney, spicy

Method

Cut the ends off the baguette and slice in half. Turn both sides upright. Spread mayonnaise on to one side of the baguette. Season with salt and pepper. Layer with the lettuce, cucumber, roast chicken and mango. Spread the remaining half of baguette with mango chutney and close the sandwich. Cut into three equal portions and set to one side. Wrap in reusable sandwich wraps and tie with string.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our back catalogue here. Or visit Denby’s recipe website.

More from food and drink…