20 of the best pictures from the ﻿summer launch party and Ukraine Appeal fundraiser at Puddledub in Kirkcaldy

By Mariam Okhai
June 10 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 10 2022, 1.18pm
Owners of Puddledub from left to right Tom and Clare Mitchell, Camilla (Toms sister) and Pete Mitchell.
The Kirkcaldy community came together at local butchery and farm shop Puddledub last night to celebrate 30 years of producing food in Fife, and to raise money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The evening was hosted by owners Peter Mitchell (34) alongside his mother Clare, father Tom, aunt Camilla and wife Lissie, and was held at their new premises on the High Street which opened in February.

Taking place from 5:30pm to 8pm, the event brought together around 100 people including Fife Council representatives, Fife Business Gateway members, local customers, friends and family.

Peter Mitchell, hosting the event.

Peter Mitchell said: “It was a bringing together of our customers and the community all while celebrating great food.

“We felt it was important to take a moment to celebrate the hard work and investment that has gone into the 30 years of business and opening the shop in February.

“It was two of the most difficult years to open but the results are just amazing and it has been so well received by the local community.”

Celebrating local food

Food at the event included jellies and chutneys from Trotters Independent Condiments, charcuterie meat boards from East Coast Cured, beverages from Feragaia (alcohol free spirits) and canapes containing meats from The Farmer’s Son.

Refreshments and canapes were also provided from Roots & Seeds, located directly next door to Puddledub.

“The idea was to showcase the best of local food and that is what Puddledub is all about,” Peter added.

Speakers and entertainment

Speakers at the event included Enid Brown, president of the Fife Bee Keepers who talked about bees, people and the planet, and Steven Anderson of award-winning East Coast Cured who spoke about the art of making charcuterie cured meats.

Chef Graham Thoroughgood from Puddledub hosted an interactive session on how to best season and cook meat.

Guests were bagpiped into the event by local piper Andy Aitken and live music throughout the evening was provided by Celtic Folk musician Saskia Maxwell.

Here are the best moments from the event.

The guests

Guests enjoy the food on offer.
Peter Mitchell (right) speaking with guests.
Guests embrace with covid restrictions now lifted.
People choose between the food on offer.
Guests enjoy refreshments from Roots & Seeds.
The event was well received by local community.
Guests enjoy the entertainment on offer.
Guests socialising and eating.

The food

Charcuterie cured meats on offer from East Coast Cured.
Canapes from Roots & Seeds.
Sausages from The Farmer’s Son.
Sausage rolls for guests to enjoy.
Jellies and chutneys from Trotters Independent Condiments.
Beverages from Feragaia.

Speakers and entertainment

Enid Brown talks to guests about bee keeping during the event.
Steven Anderson of East Coast Cured explains the process of curing meats.
Chef Graham Thoroughgood demonstrates how to cook steaks during the event.
Andy Aitken piping guests into the event.
Celtic Folk Musician Saskia Maxwell.

Tags

Conversation

