Sweet treats: Make the ultimate snack with these no-bake chewy nutty bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Make the ultimate snack with these no-bake chewy nutty bars

By Mariam Okhai
June 12 2022, 6.00am
No-bake chewy nutty bars.
No-bake chewy nutty bars.

It will be hard not to keep going back for more of these chewy nutty bars as with no baking required, they make every moment spent in the kitchen worth it.

In her new book Feel Good author Melissa Hemsley brings a tasty alternative to snack on after a delicious meal.

Using dates, coconut oil and dark chocolate, Melissa combines a range of nuts to create the ultimate chewy bars.

Melissa says: “Any nuts and seeds work in these delicious bars. I’ve made them with just hazelnuts before for a lovely praline flavour.

“You might like to swap the vanilla extract for a dash of peppermint or orange extract, or add a bit of rum and a few raisins or some toasted coconut flakes.”

These are best served straight from the fridge for the ultimate chewiness.

No-bake chewy nutty bars

Makes 16

No-bake chewy nutty bars.
No-bake chewy nutty bars.

Ingredients

  • 150g mixed whole walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds, roughly chopped
  • 200g dark (50%-70%) chocolate, broken into squares
  • 5 tbsp coconut oil
  • 240g pitted Medjool dates
  • 200g ground almonds
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 80g roughly chopped pistachios (or pumpkin seeds), for topping

Method

  1. Start by toasting the whole nuts (not the pistachios) for five minutes in a large frying pan on a medium heat until fragrant and just going golden. Toss them in the pan as they cook and watch them like a hawk after three minutes!
  2. Next, set up a bain-marie: place a heatproof bowl on top of a small saucepan of simmering water (making sure the base of the bowl does not touch the water), add the chocolate and two tablespoons of the coconut oil and leave to melt until smooth, stirring from time to time. Once melted, set aside to cool slightly.
  3. Add the dates, ground almonds, vanilla, remaining coconut oil and salt to a food processor and pulse until combined and dough-like. Add 50 grams of the toasted nuts (roughly a third, it doesn’t need to be exact) and pulse again briefly until roughly ground but still with some slightly larger bits, and then turn off the machine and stir in the pistachios or pumpkin seeds to make a nice balance of squidgy dough and crunchy nuts and seeds.
  4. Line a rectangular tin about 25 x 20cms and four cms deep – and transfer the mixture from the food processor to the tin. Make sure you press down really well with your hands to make a nice and flat, compact layer.
  5. To finish, pour the glossy melted chocolate mix on top to create a thick layer, using a spatula to get every last lovely drop out of the bowl.
  6. Scatter with the rest of the toasted nuts and the chopped pistachios and pop in the fridge for three hours, until the chocolate layer is nice and hard, which makes it easy to slice and lovely to chew.
  7. Bring the tin out of the fridge for around 10 minutes before slicing into 16 squares.
  8. Keep stored in the fridge. These will last for a few weeks in a sealed container.

Feel Good by Melissa Hemsley is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier