Nick Nairn to cook up a storm at fine dining pop-up restaurant at Scottish Game Fair in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is swapping his restaurant for his own pop-up version to bring a new fine dining offering to a popular Perthshire event.

Taking part in this year’s The GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire, Nick and his team will cook up a storm in their state-of-the-art VIP Riverside Restaurant.

The Michelin-starred Scottish chef will oversee the menu and execution of the marquee and those attending the event, which takes place from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 3, will be able to book in for breakfast, lunch, or both across the three days.

A bespoke menu has been created especially and features the best of Scottish produce and game.

The fine dining element is a new addition to the fair this year and is set to be a big attraction for those attending.

It will seat 150 covers each day and sits on the bank of the River Tay.

While the VIP experience has a price tag of £149 per person for breakfast, lunch and entry to the event, Nick is certain guests will enjoy the variety of high quality dishes available.

He said: “I am well aware of the format and the opportunity to improve the main restaurant for visitors.

“We are pouring everything into this project to really elevate the foodie offering beyond anything that’s come before.”

What’s on the menus?

Local produce will be the star of the show, and Nick has worked with the restaurant sponsors, fourth-generation Scottish family butchers J.W. Galloway, to ensure the best products will be utilised.

Nick’s executive chef, Stevie Crawford, will be teaming up with chef Cai Ap Bryn of Game & Flames, who is a master of coals and cooking on open flames.

“The way he (Cai) cooks everything outside on big metal racks certainly adds some theatre and will stop passers-by in their tracks. The smell will be incredible,” said Nick.

“It isn’t easy to cook for large-scale catering events on open fire and produce consistent results, but he can do it. Cooking game in this way takes it to the next level.”

Breakfast menu (9am to 11am)

Kedgeree: Smoked Haddock with curried rice and free-range Scottish eggs (haddock can be omitted for vegetarians)

Full Scottish breakfast: Lorne sausage, tomato, bacon, egg, mushroom and a tattie scone

Scottish morning rolls: Bacon or egg

Scottish oat granola: Berries and yoghurt (vegan yoghurt is also available)

Drinks: Tea/coffee/apple juice/orange juice.

Lunch menu (noon to 3.30pm)

Scottish venison haunch which has been marinated in spices and cooked on the wood fire. It will come served with seasonal greens, charred vegetables, pomme Anna and red cabbage ketchup

Salad of wood pigeon breast will be served with endive, chicory, black pudding crumb, puy lentils and wild berry jus

Aromatic cauliflower steak has been marinated with Ras El Hanout, lemon and garlic and has been cooked on the wood fire. It will come served with smokey harissa sauce, seasonal mixed greens and whipped feta.

Desserts include:

Nick’s chocolate pot served with honeycomb and crème Chantilly

Orange almond cake served with local berries and crème fraiche.

Nick was the youngest Scottish chef to win a Michelin star in 1991 and found fame on the BBC’s popular TV shows Ready Steady Cook and Great British Menu.

There are three dining packages available to choose from including entry, breakfast and lunch at £149, entry and lunch at £100 and entry and breakfast for £60 across the three days.

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair was established in 1989 and attracts upwards of 30,000 people.

For more information and tickets to the event visit scottishfair.com

For more like this…