Cooking on a Budget: A vegetable pizza that’s tasty, healthy and won’t cost you the earth

By Karla Sinclair
June 17 2022, 11.45am
Vegetable pizza with toppers and sprouts.
Pizza is one of the world’s most popular foods, which won’t come as a surprise to many. It’s not hard to understand why.

The dish is incredibly versatile, it tastes and smells fabulous, and is great when it comes to sharing with friends and family.

Better than that, they can also be healthy.

This recipe from Good4U is perfect for foodies that want to create their own vegetable pizza that won’t cost them the earth.

It uses some of their new products – salad and sprout.

Vegetable pizza with toppers and sprouts

(Serves 1-2)

Ingredients

  • 1 large sourdough pizza base
  • 75ml tomato sauce/passata
  • 100g grated mozzarella
  • ½ ball of fresh mozzarella, sliced
  • 50g mushrooms, sliced
  • ¼ red pepper, thinly sliced
  • ¼ yellow pepper, thinly sliced
  • ¼ courgette, thinly sliced

To serve:

  • Good4U Super Seeds Salad Topper
  • Good4U Sprouted Salad Topper

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7 and put a large baking sheet in to heat.
  2. Spread your pizza base with the passata and sprinkle over two-thirds of the grated cheese.
  3. Evenly scatter over the pizza toppings and sliced mozzarella and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Sprinkle over the rest of the grated cheese and lift on to the hot baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 15-20 minutes until bubbling and crisp.
  6. Allow to cool for a couple of minutes then sprinkle with Good4U Super Seeds and Sprouted Super Sprouts and serve immediately.

