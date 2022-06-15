Too Good To Go: Did the £3 bag from Costa Coffee live up to my expectations?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Too Good To Go: Did the £3 bag from Costa Coffee live up to my expectations?

By Mariam Okhai
June 15 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 15 2022, 5.56pm
Find out what Mariam got in her latest Too Good To Go bag.

Having enjoyed a great bargain from Starbucks in Dundee, I decided to order from Costa Coffee instead.

Yesterday afternoon I headed into the city centre and went to one of the newer Costa cafes in town at Murraygate.

I spent much of my university years at the premises, a rush of memories flooded back to me.

costa coffee
Inside Costa Coffee.

But on this occasion I was here to bag a tasty bargain which I ordered through the Too Good To Go app.

If you have been following my fortnightly series you’ll know about the great bargains I have found, as well as the amount of food I have prevented going to waste.

My mystery bag outside the café.

I arrived at Costa and was asked to confirm my collection through the app before being handed a brown sustainable bag that was already packed with goodies.

What was in my mystery £3 bag?

Having only spent £3 for the bag I was a little uncertain as to how much food I would receive from the order.

But after the great result from Starbucks I had high expectations for Costa, too.

costa coffee
Inside my bag.

Inside my bag I found four different sandwiches which I could warm up at home, including two toasties, a breakfast wrap and a panini, with instructions on how to warm them on the packaging.

Having eaten in Costa many times before, I am also aware that the price of one of the sandwiches was more expensive than the entire bag.

General pricing of items

Although there were less items in the bag than what I have received from other venues, the price of each individual item was quite high.

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 1 x Cheddar and roasted tomato toastie: £4.25
  • 1 x Wiltshire ham and mature cheese toastie: £4.25
  • 1 x Mozzarella and tomato panini: £4.50
  • 1 x Bacon and Heinz breakfast wrap: £3.50

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £16.50

Total savings: £13.50

Was it worth it?

Considering the price of a regular sandwich from Starbuck and the ever increasing prices of menus, I think this was an excellent bargain.

The amount and type of food I received would be a perfect lunch choice for four days of the week and for only £3 I felt quite satisfied.

I have to say I was quite sad on not receiving any ingredients that I could use to try and cook with, but there is always the next bag.

Ratings:

Value for money: 4/5

Quality: 5/5

