Too Good To Go: Did the £3 bag from Costa Coffee live up to my expectations?

Having enjoyed a great bargain from Starbucks in Dundee, I decided to order from Costa Coffee instead.

Yesterday afternoon I headed into the city centre and went to one of the newer Costa cafes in town at Murraygate.

I spent much of my university years at the premises, a rush of memories flooded back to me.

But on this occasion I was here to bag a tasty bargain which I ordered through the Too Good To Go app.

If you have been following my fortnightly series you’ll know about the great bargains I have found, as well as the amount of food I have prevented going to waste.

I arrived at Costa and was asked to confirm my collection through the app before being handed a brown sustainable bag that was already packed with goodies.

What was in my mystery £3 bag?

Having only spent £3 for the bag I was a little uncertain as to how much food I would receive from the order.

But after the great result from Starbucks I had high expectations for Costa, too.

Inside my bag I found four different sandwiches which I could warm up at home, including two toasties, a breakfast wrap and a panini, with instructions on how to warm them on the packaging.

Having eaten in Costa many times before, I am also aware that the price of one of the sandwiches was more expensive than the entire bag.

General pricing of items

Although there were less items in the bag than what I have received from other venues, the price of each individual item was quite high.

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

1 x Cheddar and roasted tomato toastie: £4.25

1 x Wiltshire ham and mature cheese toastie: £4.25

1 x Mozzarella and tomato panini: £4.50

1 x Bacon and Heinz breakfast wrap: £3.50

Total cost of bag: £3

Total cost of goods: £16.50

Total savings: £13.50

Was it worth it?

Considering the price of a regular sandwich from Starbuck and the ever increasing prices of menus, I think this was an excellent bargain.

The amount and type of food I received would be a perfect lunch choice for four days of the week and for only £3 I felt quite satisfied.

I have to say I was quite sad on not receiving any ingredients that I could use to try and cook with, but there is always the next bag.

Ratings:

Value for money: 4/5

Quality: 5/5

