Farmers’ markets: 5 tips for shopping at one successfully

Going into a farmers’ market and playing it by ear is doable. But then again, like many things, it isn’t always the wisest idea.

If you plan your trip and know exactly what you’re getting out of the experience, then you’re sure to leave feeling a lot more satisfied.

Whether it’s a solo visit or friends and/or family are tagging along with you, farmers’ markets are positive for everyone involved.

They shine a light on local, independent businesses, provide visitors with the freshest, seasonal ingredients, and showcase a wide variety of products.

Farmers’ markets also allow you to support local farmers, business owners and communities.

With the summer season on the horizon, and farmers’ markets now back in full swing in most areas, I have pulled together a list of five tips to help you shop at one successfully.

Arrive early

First and foremost, and arguably the most important tip of them all, be sure to arrive early doors.

In most cases, stallholders sell out within the first few hours of a market, particularly if the business is popular – a lot of which are at these types of events.

Arriving promptly will ensure you:

Beat the queues

Leave with every item you had anticipated getting your hands on, whether it be freshly made bread or sweet treats, condiments or fresh fruit and veg

Avoid leaving disappointed

However, some do argue that trekking to a market close to closing time is wise as it tends to be when the best deals are on.

This runs a risk, so make your choice wisely.

Plan ahead

Planning ahead can refer to many things.

I’d advise you to know the weather forecast for the day – in case sun lotion or umbrellas are required (you never know when it comes to Tayside and Fife) – as well as check which vendors are attending the market.

Knowing the list of stallholders means you can create your own shopping list and leave with the items you wanted – that’s if you manage to avoid the temptation of picking up products you didn’t need…

The lists can usually be spotted on the social media pages of each farmers’ market.

However, if you’re struggling to find them, you can reach out to the organiser of the market you’re attending to ask them directly. These details are available to view in our farmers’ market map for Tayside and Fife.

Take a friend

I’ll admit, I have attended a farmers’ market alone in the past. It was pleasant, but I couldn’t help but wish I had someone to enjoy the experience with.

Visiting a farmers’ market provides a lovely morning and/or afternoon outing for all, regardless of age or interests. After all, everyone loves good food and drink, right?

And when it comes as fresh as it does at the events, you really can’t complain.

Bring items along

Whilst it’s great to be aware of the weather forecast ahead of market day to decide whether warm or cold attire is required, it’s equally as important to bring some other items, too.

Some items you may want to consider taking include:

Spare change. Some vendors may not accept card payments and operate a cash-only stall – this is unlikely, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Large bags. Taking totes and produce bags that can be used for a range of items is beneficial for both you and the stallholder. It saves them a few pennies from supplying the bag and ensures you aren’t carrying a number of them from different stallholders around with you.

Try new things

One of the most exciting aspects of a farmers’ market is that you can try out products you have never tried before (or even considered trying for that matter).

I’d urge you to get to know the stallholders and inform them about what you like and don’t like so they can recommend which of their products would be for you.

On some occasions, you may even get to try a few samples ahead of making a purchase, which is the best outcome!

