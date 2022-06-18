10 things foodies shouldn’t miss at Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking for things to get your teeth into at GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire, then look no further.

From chef demonstrations to Nick Nairn’s new riverside restaurant, there will be plenty to get involved in at the event which runs from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 3.

Visitors to this year’s event will notice a big difference as organisers have upped the ante significantly.

Set to attract upwards of 30,000 visitors, Scotland’s longest-running and largest game fair will be packed with food and drink to sample and buy.

1. Nick Nairn’s new riverside restaurant

One of the first things you’ll want to check out is celebrity chef Nick Nairn’s new riverside restaurant.

Sitting on the banks of the River Tay within the estate’s historic parkland, the fine dining indoor venue will showcase the best of Scotland’s larder with bespoke breakfast and lunch menus.

It will be serving dishes like roast haunch of roe deer and warm woodpigeon salad cooked over coals by chef Cai Ap Bryn of Game & Flames.

The game fair entry with breakfast package costs £60, entry with lunch costs £100 and entry with both meals costs £149. Pre-booking is recommended, however you can chance it on the day.

2. Foraging with Amy Rankine of Hipsters & Hobos

Join foraging expert Amy for a slow-paced two-hour foraging experience through the grounds of Scone Palace on the Saturday and Sunday.

Starting at 10:30am, visitors will learn identification skills, gather a range of edible plants, seeds, fruit and fungi, before returning to the Kitchen Theatre for 12.30pm to prepare a wild food-inspired dish.

Limited tickets are available and they are priced at £18 each. Guests must also hold valid entrance tickets to the fair.

It is recommended guests should bring a basket and suitable footwear.

3. Filling your boots at the food outlets

With more than 50 artisan food producers lined up to sell their wares, you are in for a treat at the event this year.

Everything from whisky to gin, to charcuterie and shortbread will be on offer, with some exhibitors offering samples, too.

You can easily fill your boots with the best of local food and drink here.

4. Camp cooking with Amara Bushcraft

Nic and Lolly Clark from Amara Bushcraft in Aberdeenshire will show visitors how to make soup, pancakes and bread over a fire.

They will extolling the benefits of making wild tea.

5. Praveen Kumar cookery demo

Perth-based Praveen Kumar is well-known locally for his popular restaurant Tabla.

He returns to the fair this year with his own wonderful style of demonstration on Sunday at 10.30am until 11.15am.

His enthusiasm is tangible, and his delicate spicing of game is unique. Join him for what will be an informative session that is sure to leave you licking your lips.

6. Ballintaggart sourdough workshop

Chris Rowley, chef proprietor of Perthshire-based Ballintaggart cook school and restaurant, gives a workshop on making sourdough at 11.30am on the Friday at the Kitchen Theatre.

While the workshop is fully booked, guests can still go along and watch and learn from the sourdough master.

You’ll also be able to pick up tips and ask questions throughout. Those taking part will return between 4pm and 4.30pm to pick up their finished baked loaves.

7. Richard Dalgleish, executive sous chef at Gleneagles in Auchterader

Richard Dalgleish of Gleneagles will also make a return to the Kitchen Theatre this year to cook a dish from the Perthshire hotel’s menu.

Always a popular demonstration, he is a fount of knowledge and will answer questions from the audience. Be sure to head along to get some fantastic tips from someone who is at the top of their game.

8. Woodmill Game deer carcass demo

Steve Wade of Woodmill Game will host a butchery demonstration as he makes his return to the Kitchen Theatre stage on Friday at 2pm to 3pm.

He will show various deer carcasses and will demonstrate the breaking down of each of these magnificent animals as well as discuss the different ways of preparing and cooking them.

He will also provide a sausage making demonstration, showing how every bit of the carcass is used and how nothing is wasted.

For those looking for a taster, there will be sausage samples to try.

9. Andrew Spence, chef at The Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty

New for this year, Andrew Spence of The Boar’s Head will demonstrate some of the dishes he prepares at the restaurant in Auchtermuchty.

Andrew is a Master Chef of Great Britain and will be using seasonal produce from his region in Fife in his cooking.

You’ll catch him in the Kitchen Theatre from 3.30pm to 4.15pm on Friday.

10. Nichola Fletcher MBE

Award-winning food writer and member of the Guild of Food writers, Nichola returns to the Kitchen Theatre to talk about different cuts of deer and other seasonal game, including rabbit.

Nichola will take guests through methods of cooking and suggested accompanying ingredients suitable for the time of year.

One day entry tickets to the GWCT Scottish Game Fair are priced at £20 for adults, £6 for children aged five to 15 and £65 for a family of four (two adults, two children, gold parking and two show guides).

Two day entry tickets are £36 for adults and £10 for children and for three days £56 for adults and £15 for children.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.scottishfair.org