WATCH: Midsummer Beer Happening comes to life as Stonehaven beer festival kicks off

Stonehaven is set to welcome thousands of craft beer fans to the town across the weekend as the Midsummer Beer Happening (MSBH) officially kicks off.
By Julia Bryce
June 16 2022, 5.17pm Updated: June 16 2022, 5.22pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The marquee in progress.
Taking place from tonight until Saturday, around 100 volunteers helped erect a huge marquee where over 120 different beers will be available to sample at the event.

The marquee tent has been in the works since Saturday and final touches were being made today ahead of the first festivalgoers arriving.

The event in 2019.

Another 240 volunteers will be on hand to help manage and

coordinate the event, which takes place in the town’s Baird Park, by pouring pints, serving customers and accessing the entrance and exits.

The popular craft beer festival has made a welcome return, and organiser, Robert Lindsay, who is also the owner of local brewery Six Degrees North, is hoping to welcome around 6,500 people to the event.

Watch the time lapse of the tent going up at Midsummer Beer Happening

Tonight, a special beer dinner with paired craft brews will be held at the Marine Hotel, and the three-day festival itself kicked off at 4.30pm.

And those attending the main event tonight will also be some of the first to sample the festival’s new brew for the year – a 5.1% ABV dry-hopped pilsner.

Midsummer Beer Happening is a not-for-profit event and was first established in 2009.

This year’s event will run from 4.30pm until 11pm today and tomorrow (Friday June 17) and from noon to 11pm on Saturday, and all of the beer vendors will be located within the tent.

A freshly poured beer. Picture credit Barry Howie.

Majority of the food trucks and options will be located outside the marquee.

Tickets to each of the days cost £27 and include a commemorative glass plus one pour of the festival beer.

For more information on the festival visit www.midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk

