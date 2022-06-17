18 pictures from the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner at the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

18 pictures from the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner at the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven

Around 40 craft beer fans were in for a treat last night at the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner which took place at the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven.
By Julia Bryce
June 17 2022, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
David Rodger and Andrea Romero from Manchester at the event. Pictures by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
David Rodger and Andrea Romero from Manchester at the event. Pictures by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Around 40 craft beer fans were in for a treat last night at the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner which took place at the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven.

A five-course tasting menu was compiled and served with paired drinks at the hotel just as the festival at Baird Park welcomes its first guests.

The meal, which included a mojito and numerous beers, was in celebration of the return of the popular not-for-profit craft beer festival that is organised by volunteers.

To kick off the night guests were treated to haggis bon bons with Lambic braised onion and Framboise syrup. The fish dish comprised of cured sea trout, coriander crème fraiche and Deeside oatcakes and was followed by a lemon sorbet palate cleanser.

The meaty main course went down a treat but it was the chocolate brownie with Malteaser ice cream and raspberry coulis that left the room silent.

Manager Rob Armstrong was on hand to talk the guests through the multiple courses and beer pairings before everyone was invited over to the Midsummer Beer Happening marquee to enjoy more brews, including the festival beer.

 The guests at the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner

Orcadians, Trevor Kinghorn, Albert Bruce and Garry Colther.
Scott, Nina and Brian Cavan, Danielle McGinnes, and Erik Cavan, from Stonehaven.
Hayden and Clare Geraghty from Newtonhill.
Bryan, Michael, Heather and Darius Carr from Westhill.
The guests waiting on their meals.
Clean plates all around.
Manager, Rob Armstrong chatting with customers about the beers.
American visitors, Laura Henderson from Kansas and Cindie Grassie from Washington.
Steve and Sheryl Dickie from Aberdeen.
Manager, Rob Armstrong welcoming everyone.
Marcin Walaszczyk and Monika Rybak from Poland, currently living in Stonehaven.

The food and drinks

Fish course: sea trout.
Mojitos being made.
First course: haggis bon bons.
First course. Haggis bon bons.
Fish course: Sea trout.
Beer being poured for the first course

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier