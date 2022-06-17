18 pictures from the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner at the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 40 craft beer fans were in for a treat last night at the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner which took place at the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven.

A five-course tasting menu was compiled and served with paired drinks at the hotel just as the festival at Baird Park welcomes its first guests.

The meal, which included a mojito and numerous beers, was in celebration of the return of the popular not-for-profit craft beer festival that is organised by volunteers.

To kick off the night guests were treated to haggis bon bons with Lambic braised onion and Framboise syrup. The fish dish comprised of cured sea trout, coriander crème fraiche and Deeside oatcakes and was followed by a lemon sorbet palate cleanser.

The meaty main course went down a treat but it was the chocolate brownie with Malteaser ice cream and raspberry coulis that left the room silent.

Manager Rob Armstrong was on hand to talk the guests through the multiple courses and beer pairings before everyone was invited over to the Midsummer Beer Happening marquee to enjoy more brews, including the festival beer.

The guests at the Midsummer Beer Happening dinner

The food and drinks

For more like this…