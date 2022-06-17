Food Behaviour: Why the sriracha hot sauce shortage shows we need to eat more local – and how to make your own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Food Behaviour: Why the sriracha hot sauce shortage shows we need to eat more local – and how to make your own

By Mariam Okhai
June 17 2022, 5.00pm
Why we should be focusing more on eating locally.
Why we should be focusing more on eating locally.

Hot sauce fans across the globe were up in arms recently when it was revealed last week that there may be a sriracha shortage coming our way.

US-based chilli company Huy Fong Foods Inc. announced they would be halting production of the sauce due to poor chilli harvests as a result of droughts at their farms in the US and Mexico over the years.

However, while many will be lost without their beloved sauce as supplies and prices begin to be affected, this may also be a sign that the need to shop local is more important than ever.

Sriracha hot sauce
Sriracha hot sauce announces shortage.

The pandemic taught us to appreciate our farm shops and local stores more when many supermarket chains began to run out of essentials like chopped tomatoes, pasta and bread.

But now that restrictions have been lifted in all stores, many have forgotten about those unsung heroes who came to the rescue when we needed them the most.

Instead of pining over sriracha sauce, we should be focusing on trying to shop and eat more locally, purchasing hot sauces and goods made in our country instead.

A large proportion of produce in the supermarkets are imported from overseas with some products clocking up thousands of air and motor miles.

The pollution from transporting food across countries is playing a part in increasing green house gas emissions that contribute to climate change, and Huy Fong is just the latest victim of poor harvests due to droughts.

sustainable food sriracha hot sauce
Crops cannot survive in droughts caused by climate change.

Why eating local matters

Instead of trying to bulk buy and stock up on sriracha hot sauce, perhaps a different approach should be taken to try and combat these shortages affecting our diets long term.

Our food supply will eventually become more limited if climate change continues down the path it is.

sriracha hot sauce
Farmers’ markets sell locally grown food.

To try and reduce the impact this may have, it is important to look at our food chain and try and reduce the amount of food we transport between countries to eradicate this potential problem.

In turn, if we all eat more of what grows locally to us, we can all do our bit for the planet and local economy.

What food grows locally?

As well as chillies and peppers, a range of vegetables grow in Scotland due to its cooler summers, low sunlight intensity and plenty of rainfall.

Examples of food that grow locally are:

  • Spring barley
  • Winter wheat and winter barley
  • Rapeseed (for oil)
  • Potatoes
  • Root crops
  • Soft fruits like strawberries, raspberries and blackcurrants etc.
  • Vegetables such as peas, carrots, turnips and swedes etc.
sriracha hot sauce
Fruit and vegetables grown locally.

With such an extensive range of products to use and farmers markets making it very easy to purchase from local suppliers, as a nation we need change our eating habits to make way for a better future.

You can also purchase a variety of hot sauces from makers across Scotland including Singularity Sauce Co and Succulento in Aberdeenshire, Allan’s Chilli Products in Abernethy and be sure to pay a visit to hot sauce shop Something Different in Cowdenbeath.

Recipe: Make your own sriracha hot sauce

Why not try making your own hot sauce using locally grown chilli peppers?

Mearns Chilli Farm has a whole host of varieties for you to pick from.

Prep time: 5 minutes / Fermentation time: 3-5 days  / Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 680g of local chilli peppers, stems cut off
  • 75ml water
  • 3 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 3 cloves of garlic, peeled
  • 110ml distilled white vinegar
  • ½ tsp of cayenne pepper

Method

  1. Place the peppers of choice into a container with water, garlic, cayenne pepper, coconut sugar and lemon juice, and blend until smooth.
  2. Transfer the mixture into a large glass jar and leave in a dark place for up to three to five days, brushing down the sides with a spoon once a day if the sauce begins to travel up it. The mixture will begin to bubble and ferment.
  3. Once the mixture is bubbly and has sat for up to three to five days, pour it back into the blender and blend it with vinegar until smooth. Discard the remaining pulp, seeds and skin left in the strainer.
  4. Transfer the mixture into a small saucepan. Bring your sauce to the boil over a medium heat and stir often for about five to 10 minutes. The mixture will begin to thicken so choose your desired thickness.
  5. Let the sauce cool to room temperature and it will continue to thicken. Transfer the sauce to jars and store in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. Enjoy!

Recipe adapted from Food Fire Friends.Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

More from Food Behaviour…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier