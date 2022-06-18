54 best pictures of festivalgoers toasting the return of Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven’s Baird’s Park Stonehaven's Midsummer Beer Happening is in full swing now and festivalgoers have been turning out in their hundreds to get a load of the craft beer action. By Julia Bryce June 18 2022, 9.33am Updated: June 18 2022, 10.05am Chloe Dawson, Christy Grimshaw, Kirsty Lockhart, Melanie Thain, Neil Stewart, Rebecca Laurence, Georgia Lanning, Johnny Wilson and Karen Duthie, from Stonehaven Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 17-06-2022 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Food & Drink team Food & Drink Restaurant review: A heavenly meal lacks a little spirit at Little’s in Blairgowrie June 18 20220 Food & Drink 10 things foodies shouldn’t miss at Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire June 18 20220 Food & Drink 27 best pictures from Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner at Beech Walk Park June 18 20220 More from The Courier Grant Gilchrist gets the Scotland captaincy back at last, but he’s not even thinking beyond the summer tour Douglas Park opens in Dundee with ribbon-cutting ceremony Paul Sturrock offers health update as Dundee United icon selects his best EVER team Red Hackle stirs the emotions in Perth Black Watch reunion Police probe after woman, 33, sexually assaulted at Dronley Woods EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea and Scotland star Billy Gilmour in surprise appearance at Perthshire charity match