30 of the best pictures from Crail Food Festival in Fife

Around 4,000 people made their way to Fife at the weekend to celebrate the return of Crail Food Festival.

The three-day event saw food and drink vendors, as well as street food trucks line the streets at Beech Walk and Nethergate and Legion Hall in Saturday and Sunday, with thousands coming to support local businesses.

On Friday night, around 150 guests were treated to an outdoor dining event called Fire Feast Dinner having purchased tickets for it in advance.

Run and organised by a team of volunteers, more than £2,000 was raised by The Crail Food Festival’s raffle, with most of the donated prizes exceeding their initial expectations. This resulted in the event breaking even.

Annie Marrs, 37, who volunteers with the event management of the festival described how great it was to be back and to see so many people come out in support of the much-loved event.

She said: “It was great. The sun shone all day Saturday and we are absolutely delighted at the turnout.

“It was estimated we had between 3,000 and 3,500 people on Saturday and that is double what we expected, plus 850 on Sunday and the 150 from Friday night.

“It was the first time we had done anything after 5pm so it was great to see people coming down with their families to eat something later on.”

Great food and reusable cups

The Friday night Fire Feast Dinner was also dubbed a roaring success after Annie received stellar reviews from many that attended.

She added “It was a unique event that we haven’t done before. The food from the fire put and cage was excellent.”

Another unforeseen highlight was the use of reusable cups, which helped bring an eco-friendly theme to the festival and allowed guests to safely walk about while sampling a variety of drinks.

Annie believes around 800 to 1,000 cups were sold at £2 each. Volunteers at the festival were delighted the public were happy to support the new endeavor, and festivalgoers also got to take a souvenir of the event, of which 95% are believed to have taken home.

“We tried this year to reduce as much waste as possible since events still generate a lot of waste,” she said.

“We created our own reusable plastic pint glasses to use at the festival with our festival design on them.”

