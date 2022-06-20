30 of the best pictures from Crail Food Festival in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
30 of the best pictures from Crail Food Festival in Fife

By Mariam Okhai
June 20 2022, 1.51pm Updated: June 20 2022, 3.12pm
Guests enjoying the event.
Guests enjoying the event.

Around 4,000 people made their way to Fife at the weekend to celebrate the return of Crail Food Festival.

The three-day event saw food and drink vendors, as well as street food trucks line the streets at Beech Walk and Nethergate and Legion Hall in Saturday and Sunday, with thousands coming to support local businesses.

On Friday night, around 150 guests were treated to an outdoor dining event called Fire Feast Dinner having purchased tickets for it in advance.

From left: Volunteers Seana Slattery and Lynda Dalgleish with some of the merchandise.

Run and organised by a team of volunteers, more than £2,000 was raised by The Crail Food Festival’s raffle, with most of the donated prizes exceeding their initial expectations. This resulted in the event breaking even.

Annie Marrs, 37, who volunteers with the event management of the festival described how great it was to be back and to see so many people come out in support of the much-loved event.

She said: “It was great. The sun shone all day Saturday and we are absolutely delighted at the turnout.

The Fire Feast Dinner in Fife.

“It was estimated we had between 3,000 and 3,500 people on Saturday and that is double what we expected, plus 850 on Sunday and the 150 from Friday night.

“It was the first time we had done anything after 5pm so it was great to see people coming down with their families to eat something later on.”

Great food and reusable cups

The Friday night Fire Feast Dinner was also dubbed a roaring success after Annie received stellar reviews from many that attended.

She added “It was a unique event that we haven’t done before. The food from the fire put and cage was excellent.”

Another unforeseen highlight was the use of reusable cups, which helped bring an eco-friendly theme to the festival and allowed guests to safely walk about while sampling a variety of drinks.

Fire cage feast.

Annie believes around 800 to 1,000 cups were sold at £2 each. Volunteers at the festival were delighted the public were happy to support the new endeavor, and festivalgoers also got to take a souvenir of the event, of which 95% are believed to have taken home.

“We tried this year to reduce as much waste as possible since events still generate a lot of waste,” she said.

“We created our own reusable plastic pint glasses to use at the festival with our festival design on them.”

Were you at the festival this weekend? Be sure to take a look at our gallery below.

Pictures of the guests at Crail Food Festival

Iain Wilson and Nicole Gray with their reusable cups.
Families attending the event.
Guests enjoying the outdoors.
Guests supporting the eco-friendly theme.
Coco and her owner, Annemarie McIntosh enjoying the Nethergate street food market
The event was dog-friendly.
People queueing up for street food.
Madelein and Matilda Bui with Elliot Hardie.

The food

Young people enjoying pizza.
Couple enjoy burgers from street van Ox and Anchor.
Charlotte and Chloe McArthur enjoying Cocoa Tree Cafe waffles.
The Cocoa Tree Cafe stall offering waffles and crepes.
Reaper’s Rum St Andrews offered a taste of their drinks.
Ava Murray looks forward to an Ox and Anchor burger.
Ryan and Joanna Bertram with Roxy enjoying a waffle.
A picnic atmosphere at the festival.
Street food vans serving at the event.
Karen MacDonald with kippers on the Alba Seafood stall.
Good chance for a get together after the pandemic.
Olivia Wilkes and Charlotte Smith with their chicken from the Highland Firecage Chef.
Paella cooking at the event.
Bonnie Burrito from Bonnie Events street food van.
Harrison and Joshua Weir enjoying some pizza at the Crail Food Festival.
Sam and Jack Cobain with food from Bonnie Events.
Rolled pork cooking on the Highland Firecage Chef stall.
Brewing Co. staff were kept busy pulling pints.

