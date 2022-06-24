Summer Sizzlers: This ribs recipe will have you starting up the barbie in no time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Summer Sizzlers: This ribs recipe will have you starting up the barbie in no time

By Brian Stormont
June 24 2022, 11.45am
Sticky barbecue pork ribs.
Sticky barbecue pork ribs.

Garden entertaining in the summer should be all about relaxing outdoors with friends and family, so keep the food simple.

A new generation of pit masters can take their love of cooking over coals to a new level with these pork spare ribs.

As meat cooked on the bone is often more flavourful, and the fact that ribs tend to be more succulent, this recipe for sticky barbecue pork ribs with Tracklements habanero hot ketchup and slaw is a real winner.

The perfect meal for enjoying outdoors, no cutlery is required…

Sticky barbecue pork ribs with Tracklements habanero hot ketchup and slaw

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
  • 5 tbsp Tracklements habanero hot ketchup
  • 2 tbsp dark muscovado sugar
  • 2 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 4 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 8 large uncooked pork spare ribs (approx. 1.2kg)
  • Salt and pepper to season

For the dressing:

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp Tracklements Smooth Dijon Mustard
  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the slaw:

  • ¼ white cabbage, finely sliced
  • ¼ red cabbage, finely sliced
  • 2 carrots, finely sliced
  • ½ red onion, finely sliced

Method

  1. Put all the ingredients, except the spare ribs, into a bowl, mix everything together and season to taste. Pour into a big plastic food bag, add the pork ribs and massage. If possible, marinate over night.
  2. On the day – get the barbecue started early – place the ribs bone-side down, on the cooler part of the grill (indirect heat). Cover and cook, rotating the ribs once, and basting with the leftover sauce, until the meat is tender and pulls away from the bones, about two hours.
  3. You can also cook the ribs in the oven in a heavy-based roasting dish at 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4, turning every 20 mins for about an hour and a half.
  4. In a large bowl mix the ingredients for the dressing together then stir in the slaw veg.

Tracklements Smoky Chilli Sauce RRP £4.05 for 230ml, Tracklements Habanero Hot Ketchup RRP £4.30 for 230ml and Tracklements Smooth Dijon Mustard RRP £2.50 for 140g are available from fine food delis and farm shops nationwide.

You can also buy online at tracklements.co.uk.

