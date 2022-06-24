16 of the best pictures from the launch of The Crusoe Hotel’s new restaurant in Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

16 of the best pictures from the launch of The Crusoe Hotel’s new restaurant in Leven

Last night around 40 individuals gathered at Fife's The Crusoe Hotel to sample the venue's newly opened restaurant's fare.
By Julia Bryce
June 24 2022, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Pictures at launch event celebrating opening it's new restaurant.
Pictures at launch event celebrating opening it's new restaurant.

Last night around 40 individuals gathered at Fife’s The Crusoe Hotel to sample the venue’s newly opened restaurant’s fare.

High profile business leaders, locals, and food and drink influencers were treated to dinner and drinks at the hotel in Leven.

Owners Rachel and Graham Bucknall have invested around £200K into the new restaurant and bar area which took six weeks to renovate.

The guests were some of the first to get a flavour for the venue ahead of its opening to the public today.

Crusoe Hotel
Inside the venue.

Dishes on the menu include a range of bistro-style options including mackerel, chicken, wood pigeon, and there are also a range of pub favourites including fish and chips, burgers, both meat and vegetarian, and a pie of the day to name a few.

Ross Traill is the head chef of the venue and has worked for Rachel and Graham, who own two other hospitality venues, for the past 11 years.

While the restaurant and bar is located on the first floor where the kitchen is, the ground floor features a pub area, a second dining area and a private dining room that can seat up to 22 people. Downstairs is accessible to everyone and is also dog-friendly.

The Crusoe Hotel owners, Graham Bucknall and Rachel Bucknall

Around 72 people can be seated in the first floor eatery where local produce will be the star of the show.

The restaurant renovation is part of a £1million transformation and 18 month refurbishment project for Rachel and Graham.

The guests at The Crusoe Hotel launch

Guests enjoying drinks at the event,
Guest mingling at the new venue.
Linda Davidson and husband Colin (local councillor) with Patsy and Stephen Wood,
Rachel Bucknall (centre) with Christopher Trotter and his wife Caroline.
Guests Pamela and Willis Cheng visiting from Hong Kong, pictured with owner Graham Bucknall.
Guests enjoying the event.
People enjoying the new venue.
Graham Bucknall introduces refurb and launch event, opening new restaurant.
Rachel Bucknall (right) with guests, Colin and Nicola Drysdale.

The staff

Head chef, Ross Traill.
Scott, preparing drinks.
Staff members serving guests.

Food and drink

Oysters for guests to enjoy.
Drinks being served at the event.

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier