16 of the best pictures from the launch of The Crusoe Hotel’s new restaurant in Leven

Last night around 40 individuals gathered at Fife’s The Crusoe Hotel to sample the venue’s newly opened restaurant’s fare.

High profile business leaders, locals, and food and drink influencers were treated to dinner and drinks at the hotel in Leven.

Owners Rachel and Graham Bucknall have invested around £200K into the new restaurant and bar area which took six weeks to renovate.

The guests were some of the first to get a flavour for the venue ahead of its opening to the public today.

Dishes on the menu include a range of bistro-style options including mackerel, chicken, wood pigeon, and there are also a range of pub favourites including fish and chips, burgers, both meat and vegetarian, and a pie of the day to name a few.

Ross Traill is the head chef of the venue and has worked for Rachel and Graham, who own two other hospitality venues, for the past 11 years.

While the restaurant and bar is located on the first floor where the kitchen is, the ground floor features a pub area, a second dining area and a private dining room that can seat up to 22 people. Downstairs is accessible to everyone and is also dog-friendly.

Around 72 people can be seated in the first floor eatery where local produce will be the star of the show.

The restaurant renovation is part of a £1million transformation and 18 month refurbishment project for Rachel and Graham.

