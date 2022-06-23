7 top places to eat out for dinner in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is nothing better than catching up with friends or family over a delicious dinner.

With Broughty Ferry being so diverse, there’s plenty of different cuisine to tuck into including Spanish, Indian, Italian and more.

Visitors to the residential suburb of Dundee can try high end food with incredible views and options for everyone to enjoy.

Many of these options are available for sit-in as well as takeaway and the quality of food will have you talking about it for weeks.

Here are some of the food and drink teams’ top picks for dinner places in the Ferry that you should try.

Sol y sombra

One of Dundee’s favourite tapas bars since its opening in 2011, Sol y Sombra serves fresh, authentic and simple tapas meals.

The idea is to recreate a typical Spanish family dinner of small sharing platters that everyone can devour.

The venue offers meat, pescatarian and vegetarian versions of their set tapas menu which you can pre-book prior to arriving.

Address: 27 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BH

Pizza Revolution

If you are more of a pizza fan then Pizza Revolution serve some of the best pizzas in the area.

Made fresh on-site, their Neapolitan pizzas and sides can be ordered for sit-in and takeaway with options from their set menu or a make your own alternative.

The eatery creates a relaxed and friendly atmosphere for their customers to enjoy with street style art and retro arcade machines.

Address: 46 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Forgan’s Broughty Ferry

Adopting a simple ethos of delivering Scottish produce-led food and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere, Forgan’s provides a quality service in both their Broughty Ferry and St Andrews venues.

With private dining bothies, outdoor seating and ceilidh nights, Forgan’s comes alive during the evening which makes it an excellent place for a business dinner or family occasion.

Address: 234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AH

The Tayberry Restaurant

If you are looking for more of a fine dining experience, The Tayberry offers a six-course tasting menu for £69 per person.

The menu includes canapes, an amuse bouche, starter, fish course, main, cheese course and dessert.

Accompanying wine flights are also available to purchase and they make the experience extra special.

Address: 594 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EA

Meze Grill

A hidden gem which is worth the trip is Mediterranean venue, Meze Grill, on Erskine Lane.

With a range of mixed grills, meze platters, pizzas and sides such as hummus and falafels, this place has an entirely unique offering to anywhere else in Broughty Ferry.

The majority of the food can be shared between two or more and is a great way to connect with other over delicious food.

Address: 3-5 Erskine Lane, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DG

Goa

Official winners of Scottish Curry Awards Best of Dundee 2022 is Indian restaurant Goa.

Serving their version of the most authentic Indian food using local ingredients, Goa is the perfect place for an intimate dinner experience.

From mixed grills to chicken jalfrezi curries, this venue is open seven days a week so that customers can enjoy their food any night.

Address: 7 Erskine Lane, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DG

Collinsons

With their quality fine dining experience, Collinsons uses seasonal and local produce to help their customers appreciate the ingredients found in Tayside and Fife.

Offering a two-course menu from £36 per person or three courses for £42, customers can tuck into some of the tastiest starters, mains and desserts.

The venue also boasts an extensive wine list which includes champagne, red, white, dessert and house wines.

Address: 122-124, Brown Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1EN

