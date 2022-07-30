WATCH: Fife’s Bad Gal Boocha talks all things ‘real kombucha’ as she gets ready to hit the farmers’ markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Fife’s Bad Gal Boocha talks all things ‘real kombucha’ as she gets ready to hit the farmers’ markets

By Karla Sinclair
July 30 2022, 6.00am

The kombucha market is growing, there’s no doubt about it.

But many people are unaware of its many health benefits – as it contains good bacteria and acids – as well as how flavourful it can be.

Kombucha is a mildly fizzy fermented tea drink, which is created by using a live culture and symbiotic bacteria called a scoby.

Those that make it can add any flavours they like during the production process – from peach, blueberry, strawberry and apple to mint, lemon and ginger.

The Food and Drink team’s very own Andy Morton is a prime example of an individual that has reaped the benefits of making his own at home.

Heather Blair, 27, also started out by producing kombucha at her home in Fife after realising there was a gap in the market.

Bad Gal Boocha kombucha.

And in July 2019, she took this one step further by launching her own business, known as Bad Gal Boocha.

Keen to find out more about the producer, as well as her involvement in farmers’ markets, I spoke with Heather for the next feature in my Preparing for a Farmers’ Market with… series.

Bad Gal Boocha

Bad Gal Boocha, based in Cupar Muir, produces a selection of handcrafted, natural and unpasteurised kombuchas.

Flavours include orange, yuzu and rosemary, ginger, original, spiced apple, and more.

DIY kits are available to purchase on the business’ website, containing all the tools you need to create up to four litres of your own Bad Gal Boocha.

Heather, who says she “fell into the food and drink sector”, also offers workshops and classes on kombucha making, vegetable fermenting, preserving and pickling, to name a few.

She said: “Kombucha is basically a fizzy sweet-and-sour tea with loads of beneficial acids and bacteria.”

Making the fermented drink takes lots of time, care and effort. Heather’s brother, Callum, is currently helping her in the production stages until starting college in September.

The fermentation process takes up to three weeks, before the mixture is placed into bottles and left to rest for a further two weeks.

Farmers’ markets

Heather and Callum make 300 to 600 bottles every week and take 100 bottles to farmers’ markets.

Bad Gal Boocha attends St Andrews Farmers’ Market, as well as others around the country depending on the time of year.

“It takes about three days to get ready for one farmers’ market,” she added.

“At the minute, we are often left with lots of surplus food. Farmers’ markets have been very quiet since lockdown restrictions were eased last year, but any surplus goes back in the fridge.”

In terms of what she loves most about markets, Heather said: “The atmosphere, buzz, smells and chats!

Heather making kombucha.

“Farmers’ markets are great for meeting and connecting with both customers and other businesses. At markets, we can sample and chat about kombucha, which is great as it’s such a niche product.”

‘Be honest about your product’

Heather says to make your own kombucha, “you need to know your ferments and how they behave”.

“You need to know how certain changes in environment and recipe will affect the final product in terms of taste and fizz.

“I also think that you need to be very honest about your product.

“Right now there are a lot of kombucha products coming to market that aren’t kombucha in the slightest, it helps to own how you produce and to also educate your customers.”

Everything the business does is inspired by nature and keeping its footprint as low as possible.

The yuzu and rosemary flavour.

From bottle returns to avoiding sticky labels, Heather is trying to make the most eco-friendly kombucha on the market.

To find out more about the sustainability side of the business, visit www.badgalboocha.co.uk

For more on farmers’ markets…

