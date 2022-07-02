5 of the best cafes for families to visit in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Children are breaking up from school for summer and one thing on many parents minds will be how to keep them entertained.

For some, it can be an enjoyable time, but for others it can be challenging to think of different ways to keep them entertained.

Fortunately for parents who stay in and around Dundee there are some brilliant family-friendly cafes that you can visit with youngsters.

Offering not only adult options, these cafes cater for those picky eaters in the house who may not always want to devour their homemade lunches or dinners.

And if you have a sweet toothed family there are plenty of freshly baked cakes and bakes to try at most of these venues, too.

Many of them can also cater for dietary requirements so if your little one has allergies or intolerances, they won’t feel like they are missing out.

Tartan Coffee House

Located on the Perth Road the Tartan Coffee House has been a favourite spot for many families over the years, including my own.

With plenty of space inside the café it is perfect for taking a buggy inside and highchairs are available, too.

They also have plenty of daily bakes for children to enjoy and an array of soups and sandwiches to tuck into.

Address: 53 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

Pacamara

Another favourite for many families is Pacamara which is also located on Perth Road.

The venue has a great list of breakfast and lunch options with sweet and savoury choices to satisfy any taste buds.

With their window seating and larger tables it is easy to reserve a space to make sure you and your family are all comfortable.

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

Serendipities

This social enterprise on Union Street is know for its zero waste policy and is the perfect place to stop after a shopping trip in the city centre.

With new bakes available daily Serendipities is vegan and also caters for gluten and dairy-free diets.

Their cakes and coffee are also available at the upcycled clothing store Reboutique on Castle Street, so if they happen to be closed you can still enjoy their food elsewhere.

Address: 12 Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BH

Sweetpea Café

If you are looking to travel a little further then Sweetpea Café in Broughty Ferry is the perfect setting for families to enjoy a light lunch and fresh bakes.

With it being a family business doors are open to everyone, and owner Zoe loves to welcome families to enjoy her creations.

You won’t feel out of place with your baby in this venue as Zoe herself carries her baby around as she serves and talks to her customers.

Address: 327A Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

Mango Tree Café

A hidden gem, this quaint little café in Broughty Ferry on Gray Street is worth a trip to.

With a children’s menu as large as the adult menu Mango Tree try to cater as much as possible for the fussy eaters in the family.

Children can enjoy paninis, wraps, soups, bagels and sandwiches, and if they still have space some, cakes and traybakes are baked fresh here, too.

Address: 31 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ