Pandemic inspires Perth mum to sell homemade Greek food across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Pandemic inspires Perth mum to sell homemade Greek food across Tayside and Fife

By Mariam Okhai
July 5 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 5 2022, 5.21pm
Evagelia Tsoukala, owner of Eva Tatziki Homemade Greek Food.
Evagelia Tsoukala, owner of Eva Tatziki Homemade Greek Food.

During lockdown last year, Evagelia Tsoukala (Eva) made the decision to start selling her homemade Greek food to the wider community after rave reviews from friends and family.

Having moved from Thessaloniki in Greece to Perth in 2017, Eva took up a job as a deputy manager of the restaurant at Glendoick Garden Centre.

When lockdown hit she lost her job and found a new part-time role as a waitress at Gloagburn Farm Shop working Monday to Thursday.

But as she began looking for an additional source of income, Eva had the idea of launching her own business, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, in January 2020 and started selling her home cooking to those in the surrounding community.

eva tatziki homemade greek food
Evagelia Tsoukala (left) with husband Ioannis Stavridis (middle right) and their children Christos and Konstantina Stavridis.

Nearly two and half years later the 41-year-old has a thriving online Greek food business which she says she couldn’t have done without the help of her husband Ioannis Stavridis (44) and children Christos (15) and Konstantina Stavridis (14).

Food from home

Connecting her family to her home country with her food, Eva says it is thanks to her own mother teaching her how to make traditional Greek cuisine, that she can pay homage to her culture.

She said: “I have been cooking for almost 20 years since my mother taught us from when we were very young.

“All the food is family food and the food I cook at home for my husband and kids.

“It is the food that gives me memories of my mum’s cooking.”

eva tatziki homemade greek food
Eva cooks all her food at home.

What does she cook?

Looking to showcase the best of Greek cuisine, Eva’s customers have 22 different options that they can choose from with a variety of starters, mains, desserts and salads available.

Dishes range from £3 to £8 and customers can order through her Facebook page.

Eva posts her offering for the week on Mondays and can take orders any day to be made fresh for collection.

eva tatziki homemade greek food
Greek food available from Eva’s menu.

She also offers free delivery for orders above £10 in Perth and above £25 in the rest of Tayside and Fife area.

Typical dishes and prices for food portions available include:

  • Mousakas: £5
  • Piikantiki Greek salad: £4
  • Soutzoukakia with rice and tomato sauce: £5
  • Peas with carrots and potatoes: £3.50
  • Baklava: £3.50
  • Greek salad: £4
Mousaka is available to buy.

Making all of the ingredients for her dishes herself means she can easily cater for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets.

She can make alter recipes to suit her clientele’s needs.

Attending farmers’ markets

After a customer told Eva about the various farmers’ markets she attended Eva committed to her first market in September 2021.

Since then she has sold her food at a different one every weekend across the region due to demand.

View The Courier’s interactive farmers’ market map

These include Dundee, Perth, Kinross, Monifieth and Stirling.

At the events she sells portions of her food in microwavable containers which customers can take home and enjoy later in the day.

eva tatziki homemade greek food
Containers of food sold at markets.

“The people at the markets don’t feel like my customers, they are like my friends and regulars that come and buy from me,” she said.

“People love it more because they feel like I am cooking for my family and them, too.”

Future plans

While Eva and her family can’t currently afford for her to go full-time with her home cooking business due to their recent move and lockdown implications, it is something Eva is keen to pursue and would commit to if given the opportunity.

Eva would love to go full-time with her business.

She said: “I thought about opening a restaurant but it was too expensive.

“If my family was able to run without my income then I would go full-time with this.

“It would be great to do this homemade cooking since you can’t find all these Greek foods being made fresh in the area.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier