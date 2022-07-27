Highland Moon: The Dundee drinks entrepreneur bringing something different to the market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One Dundee man has gone where no Taysider or Fifer has gone before by launching his own moonshine brand.

Leaving behind a career in the tech recruitment industry, Harris Brown, 27, is on a mission to change the public’s perspective on the “illicit spirit”.

The Dundonian who registered Highland Moon with Company’s House in November 2020 has spent the last year and a half introducing those in the local area to his spirit brand, all while pubs and bars were closed during the pandemic.

Harris was inspired by the 1920s prohibition era and saw similarities with it and the pandemic lockdowns. As a result he left his career in recruitment in Edinburgh in August 2020 to pursue his dream of owning a drinks brand.

Having previously worked in cocktail bars he knew there was nothing like his moonshine product on the market and so started working on a series of recipes.

But what is moonshine?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, moonshine is “alcohol that is made illegally”.

While Harris’ products are certainly not made illegally, his white spirit type is yet to be assigned to a category due to hardly any producers making it. For now, it lies in the botanical spirit camp.

It can’t be classed as a gin as it has no juniper, nor can it be named a vodka as no potato skins or other core ingredients used to make vodka are used.

“It is recognised as a new type of spirit. We use Scottish honey as a main ingredient to make the alcohol, so we’re seen as a botanical spirit,” said Harris.

“It is a very difficult market to get into. I worked on the recipe for about a year before launching it.”

Selling Highland Moon in 70cl mason jars which can easily be reused, Harris is playing on the 100 year prohibition gap and has also included a range of flavours in his range.

Working with Arbroath distiller, Lewis Scothern from Distillutions, Harris rents a still for the day and also bottles all of the products at the distillery.

With hefty start-up costs involved in creating spirits, Harris believes working with local experts has allowed him to invest in producing and marketing the brand.

“All of the recipes are my own, and I thought working this way would save capital, rather than trying to establish my own distillery,” he added.

Different flavours

Predicted to sell 2,000 bottles by Christmas, Harris had set a target of being on the shelves of 10 bars by October this year. He hit it within five months and Highland Moon can now be found in Kilted Kangaroo, The Caird 172 and 3 Session Street in Dundee to name a few.

The four expressions are original, which is 40% ABV, and apple pie, rawberry (strawberry and raspberry) and the new peach and blood orange, all of which are 30% ABV.

“Not everyone wants a full strength clean spirit, a lot of people now want a fruit versions, too.

“Rawberry kind of goes well with robbery – which happened a lot with moonshine back in the day. We don’t add in excessive sugars into the fruit ones, so the sweetness really comes from the honey and the fruit,” he added.

Harris says the apple pie expression is a tribute to America where the flavour is enjoyed during their key holidays.

“We use British apples, caramel and spices in that one,” he said. “Spiced rum drinkers love it and it is good in an Espresso Martini.”

The jars are also reusable and customers have used them for storing jams and marmalades while some bars have used them to hold their homemade syrups.

Future plans?

With a focus on growing his online platforms and sales post pandemic, Harris is also keen to grow his portfolio across the UK.

He would like to see his products, which are priced from £27.99 to £29.99, in a bar in every city across the country.

“I’d love for people to think of us when they think of moonshine.”

He dreams of one day having his own distillery where tours and tastings could be run to give customers an even greater insight into the brand.

Giving back

However, for now he is focusing on nurturing the brand and is also concentrating on his partnerships with mental health charities which a percentage of each sale of every product goes towards.

“For every jar we sell we give proceeds to a mental health charity. We just donated £200 to Run Talk Run who are in 103 different cities across the world.

“During university and before I set up the company I’d struggled with my mental health. A lot of people were affected by mental health more during the pandemic and it has actually shone a light on it as a result.

“There’s this perception of people with mental health leaning towards drink and I don’t see any major companies making campaigns to fight that. I’d like to one day have a Highland Moon charity to help, whether that be a support group or something. I’d like as my brand grows for the awareness around mental health to grow, too.”

You can purchase Highland Moon products online or at local events they attend. Visit their website for their full list of stockists.

